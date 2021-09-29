A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 allegedly exploded after the owner dropped it and its screen shattered. The incident occurred as he was packing it up to be shipped to the phone maker for servicing the said damage.

Samsung's latest flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, was released last Aug. 11, along with the Galaxy Z Flip during the Galaxy Unpacked event, which commenced online due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the closest rival of Samsung, Apple, also unveiled its latest smartphone series, the iPhone 13 lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still one of the hottest devices today, as per WCCFTech.

What's more, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the best foldable smartphones as competing brands are still following its lead.

However, despite the hype of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 due to significant improvements in the foldable device, such as the improved display and the under-display camera, one user may feel the opposite.

According to PhoneArena, a Galaxy Z Fold 3 user, Chad Christian, who also educates other people about cryptocurrency and stock trading, had an untoward experience with his foldable phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Explodes

Christian went to post on his Twitter account that his Galaxy Z Fold 3 "blew up" as he was packing his device for Samsung to repair his broken screen.

Thankfully, no one was harmed during the incident.

The display of his foldable device shattered into pieces after he accidentally dropped it while he was riding his bike.

Unfortunately, as the user was about to conclude packing the smartphone by placing it in a box, the Samsung device exploded.

Christian tweeted a video of the device with smoke coming out from it while it was on the floor.

The Galaxy Fold 3 user further wrote that the explosion could have happened while the device was on its way to the South Korean phone maker.

It is worth noting that the device could have faced internal damage due to the impact of the accidental drop, triggering an isolated case explosion.

As such, Christian likewise noted that the device could carry "some integrity damage."

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 blew up on me when I was getting ready to box it up. Had to throw it in the garage. Definitely had some integrity damage. Can you imagine if it did this in shipping 🙁 pic.twitter.com/OnPHfZmKod — Chad Christian - American Dream Trading (@CoachCWC) September 26, 2021

Read Also: First Look: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Specs, Price, Release Date Reveal

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Issue Again?

Exploding incidents like this Galaxy Fold 3 experience could not avoid giving some people flashbacks regarding the issue the previous device of Samsung, the Galaxy Note 7, had.

The Note 7 back then exploded in numerous incidents, which even notably involved an explosion inside an airplane.

That scandal that Samsung faced back then cost the tech giant a whopping $5 billion revenue due to its flawed batteries.

However, it is to note that the explosion of the Galaxy Fold 3 is still an isolated incident. The owner of the device even mentioned that he does not "suspect this is a Note 7 type issue."

Related Article: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Processor a Top-Secret; Rumored to Come With an AMD Chipset

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.