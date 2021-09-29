Following their successful debut line of Fallout Figurines, pop culture hub and collectible designer Hero Collector returns with a new line that features vehicles from the franchise.

The new high-end models bring the Vertibird and The Prydwen from the 2015 entry Fallout 4. Made from die-cast metal - like other Hero Collector hit items such as Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica ships - and make a perfect addition to any Fallout collection.

Meet the Vertibird

Almost synonymous with the franchise itself, the Vertibird is a vertical take-off and landing aircraft (VTOL) line, making its first appearance during the 1998 Fallout 2 and appearance in every entry afterward. Originally used by the Enclave to transport hordes, it soon became the main transport unit between the West Coast mainland and the offshore oil rig.

By its appearance in Fallout 4, the Brotherhood has manufactured Vertibirds in massive quantities as well as giving the weapons and defensive capabilities. As the blueprints for the VTOL craft became available to everyone, other factions also managed to get and create their own fleet of Vertibirds.

With its iconic black body, complete with weathering effects, and its pair of giant propellers on full display. Whether it's for a single, standalone display or a fleet of your own Vertibirds, this Hero Collector item is definitely a perfect fit.

The Prydwen: Massive Airship of the Brotherhood

For fans of everything from the Brotherhood of Steel - one of the Fallout franchise's largest and most prominent organizations - the Prydwen is a must-have collector's item. The flagship aircraft of the Brotherhood by the year 2287 has multiple functions, mainly as a moving fortress that serves as a mobile headquarters and an aircraft hangar. It also hosts a clinic, a command center, a maintenance area, a research facility, and personnel quarters for all working onboard.

The aerial mammoth makes its appearance in Fallout 4 as the player boards it after piloting a Vertibird onto it. It also leads to one of the biggest decisions in the game: whether you join the Brotherhood of Steel and follow what its members do or go rogue. You can steal stuff, try avoiding getting caught, or throw everything in chaos as you blast your way out of the Prydwen.

Immortalize your experience with the Brotherhood by keeping a scale die-cast figure of the behemoth Prydwen either in your home or in your office and appreciate how majestic it must've been flying over the skies of the Fallout world.

Hero Collector Fallout Collection

The die-cast models of the Vertibird and the Prydwen serve as the latest release from the franchising deal between Bethesda - developers of the Fallout games - and Hero Collector. Hero Collector brought four popular characters to life in its maiden offering - the playable character Sole Survivor, a Feral Ghoul, the synth detective Nick Valentine, and a Protectron Robot.

Each of the 1:16 scale models stands about 12 cm tall, hand-painted, and shipped out in a window box - making it perfect for collectors who wish to keep them in the box.

