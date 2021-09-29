Netflix, the biggest streaming company in the world, has recently acquired "Oxenfree" developer Night School Studio as part of its gaming venture.

The entertainment giant completed the acquisition on Tuesday, Sept. 28. It was the first game studio that the firm purchased following its announcement about its upcoming game that will be available on Steam.

Netflix Purchases Night School

From the latest report published by Tech Xplore on Wednesday, Sept.29, Netflix has previously mentioned that it will explore the gaming industry. At that time, a popular Netflix series was mentioned that would have a game adaptation.

According to the production company, what pushed them to buy Night School is the studio's "proven track record" and "artistic excellence" when it comes to game development.

As Sean Krankel, the co-founder of Night School, wrote in a blog, the acquisition was a "surreal honor" since it would be the first developer to collaborate with Netflix in its game venture.

Krankel also mentioned in a press release that the collaboration was "natural" for the two companies. He added that the acquisition was made possible through Netflix's support for storytellers.

"Night School wants to stretch our narrative and design aspirations across distinctive, original games with heart. Netflix gives film, TV, and now game makers an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver excellent entertainment to millions of people," the Night School co-founder said in a report by Kotaku.

While we know that Netflix provides high-quality shows, series, and clips for the viewers, its transition to gaming could be a surprise for some fans. With regards to this, the company mentioned that it will feature customer membership to its future games.

Netflix is Testing 'Stranger Things' Games in Europe

Back in August, Netflix was reportedly experimenting with two games inspired by the popular horror series "Stranger Things." At the time of writing, the streaming company was working with Android users in Poland for the limited game tests.

Furthermore, a company spokesperson said that the games are still in development. The developers are working to improve its features as well as to optimize it to meet the user's best experience.

The most interesting part of this news is the fact that they will not come with advertisements. Netflix assures that there will also be no in-app purchases.

Earlier this week, Netflix confirmed that a new video game will be launched on Oct. 22 on the Steam platform. The said game was inspired by "Kate," an action movie featuring Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Related Article: Netflix Gaming Platform Extends to Spain and Italy, Test Only Available on Android

Netflix Recruits Game Execs

Back in May, Netflix expressed strong "interest" in exploring the field of game development. Months ago, the video-viewing platform was seeking a qualified individual who will supervise all gaming-related activities in the future.

During that time, Netflix was 100% sure in expanding its entertainment service to other customers--that is why it was searched for a potential gaming executive.

One month later, Netflix confirmed that it has officially hired Mike Verdu, a Facebook executive who will be the VP of game development of the company.

Read Also: Netflix and Sony Could Partner Up for New Gaming Service Next Year

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.