Target is the latest retailer that could likely drop PS5 stocks this week. Sony's next-gen gaming console was last spotted in the store on Sept. 10.

For those who are looking for fresh consoles, regularly check the announcements from Target for a chance to score PlayStation 5.

A popular PS5 restock tracker on YouTube believed that the store had enough supplies for the next wave. Here is the latest news that you should know so far about Target.

PS5 Restock Insider Claims Target Has Sufficient Consoles

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Spiel Times reported that reliable PS5 restock tracker Jake Randall shared his thoughts about the next PlayStation 5 stock in Target stores.

The source revealed some interesting news about the retailer giant. The stores around the country are housing nearly two dozen console units. Randall said these numbers are enough to have the next PS5 restock.

Most importantly, the possible drops could take place on Sept. 29, 30, or Oct. 1. The usual time for the event could fall between 6:00 A.M. and 9:00 A.M. ET.

At the moment, it's good to hear relieving news about PS5 restocks. Even though the post from Randall hinted at a possible drop later this week, we could not yet confirm its validity unless the official word came from Target.

For now, treat this as mere speculation, but we will update the details once there is a final announcement about Target's PlayStation 5 restock.

Amid chip shortage, Sony has been collecting massive sales on its next-gen gaming machine. The restocks could also be hampered by the supply chain problems, which are also hitting the chipmakers.

Tips on Buying PS5 on Target

From another PS5 report written by Tom's Guide, there are more ways on how you can secure your console purchase at Target.

First, it's important to set up your Target account in advance to avoid problems in signing up. Those who want to get PS5 should prioritize this crucial step.

If your information is already pre-saved in the system, checking out the item will be finished in just a matter of seconds.

Target is fond of dropping stocks by batch, meaning that you could first encounter a specific restock for PS5 Digital alone. Next time, the standard edition of PlayStation 5 will follow in another wave.

Randall said that it is ideal to use PayPal, RedCArd, or Apple Pay when purchasing a PS5 in Target stores on his YouTube channel. The reason why Randall prefers these payment methods is because of their capability to bypass the servers of the retailer.

Besides the unique modes of payments, you can also use the dedicated Target app to secure your PlayStation 5 purchase. The best tip that we can give to you when buying at Target is using two devices at once.

During the checkout, you could use both your smartphone and your computer. We recommend sticking with this method since you can switch from one device to another to finish the checkout phase.

Also, the checkout page lets you alter the current store's location. In case PS5 stocks are sold out in your area, you can opt for another place with available supplies.

Game and Argos to Join PS5 Restock Trend

In other news, U.K. fans have something to celebrate following the latest report about Argos and GAME's potential console restock.

According to T3, the expected dates for the drops could fall between Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

