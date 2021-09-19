PS5 Restock Schedule For September 20-26: Biggest Drops to Come in GameStop, Walmart, and MORE

A new PS5 restock wave is approaching this upcoming week. Brace yourself for another batch of consoles that will be dropping in the stores near you.

For the Sept.20 to 26 schedule, PlayStation 5 fans will now have a chance to score a good price for PS5. You can also check the newest Midnight Black Pulse 3D wireless headset to amp your 3D-sound listening experience.

Without further ado, let's immediately dive into the latest PS5 restock news. Watch out for these stores that will go live soon.

PS5 Restock Wave For September 20-26

Amazon PS5 Restock

For this week, we are uncertain that the Amazon retailer would release PS5 consoles for the upcoming week. While there's a little chance for a drop, pay attention to the time when the store went live for the restock.

At this moment, we assume that Amazon will roll out PS5 next month. It's probably because Amazon is focused on the October drop so watch out for the PS5 restock updates in the stop.

PlayStation 5 Direct PS5 Restock

Somehow, we have seen a faithful number of followers who have gone to PlayStation Direct to purchase the elusive next-gen console. Two weeks have already passed since this retailer went live.

Last week, we witnessed a huge PS5 restock in the store. According to the popular PS5 tracker, Matt Swider, there were more invitations during Sept.16 than the previous restock wave.

If the rumors are true about the upcoming PS5 Pro, we could potentially spot the next console restocks this week.

Best Buy PS5 Restock

PS5 buyers are completely baffled following a controversial email about the huge restocks for both PS5 and Xbox Series X in this retailer.

Best Buy has been silent so far about PlayStation 5. What could happen on Sept.23 might be the most anticipated "big" restock event that we have waited for so long.

As per Lord Restocks, Best Buy might transition into a new sales method that Target is currently using. The retailer will reportedly stick to the anti-scalper queue system for those who have purchased PS5 before.

GameStop PS5 Restock

GameStop has been consistent in giving what's best for the consumers. Every week, it seems that the retailer is in perfect attendance when it comes to PS5 restock.

If it goes live this week, those who have signed up for PowerUp Rewards Pro will benefit the most. What you should do to score a console is to sign up early for its membership.

Walmart PS5 Restock

The rumors about Walmart's PlayStation 5 restock seems to be taking on the right place. This week, there's a possibility that we could see PS5 consoles in this shop.

Apparently, you need to be a night owl to get a console from Walmart. A sudden restock could happen at midnight without you knowing that's why we recommend you to stay alert.

Some Walmart branches offer walk-in service and you might visit these areas for a moment.

Target PS5 Restock

Before September ends, PS5 restock on Target is next to possibility. If you are looking for a PlayStation 5 console in this shop, September 20-26 will be the right time for your task.

While Target drops were hard to obtain in the past, it seems that the retailer is back on track once again. Once it goes live, never miss this opportunity to pass for another time.

Antonline PS5 Restock

Lastly, Antonline appears to be ready for some PS5 restocks for the following week. In the past two weeks, we saw that it has released PS5 Digital and PS5 Disc for the buyers, as per Gaming Intel.

Watch for Antonline bundles since you can save more money by purchasing them.

For UK residents, many retailers have dropped restocks for Xbox Series X recently.

