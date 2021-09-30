Unilever has launched its Positive Beauty Growth Platform, through which the company will partner with scaleups and startups with the aim of driving innovation and brand growth.

Participating scaleups and startups will take part in pitch competitions as well as entrepreneurial challenges where they can "collaborate on projects at the forefront of innovation and technology in the beauty industry," according to Unilever.

Applications for interested startups and scaleups can already be submitted. The deadline for submissions is on October 19, Tuesday, at 11:59 p.m. BST.

Shortlisted participants will be announced on November 3, while the virtual live pitch competition will take place on November 18.

Unilever Launches Positive Beauty Growth Platform

Unilever has launched the Positive Beauty Growth Platform, which the company describes in a press release as "a new initiative which aims to partner with scaleups and startups to drive innovation and brand growth."

Leading the new initiative is Unilever's Beauty & Personal Care Division, which counts personal care brand Dove, male grooming product brand AXE, and Love Beauty & Planet as some of its brands, and The Unilever Foundry, the company's collaborative innovation network.

Through the Positive Beauty Growth Platform, Unilever will work with participating scaleups and startups to drive innovation and brand growth in the beauty industry.

"To bring this growth opportunity to life, the Positive Beauty Growth Platform is especially interested in partnering with entrepreneurs, from seed startups to late-stage scaleups, in the field of livestream commerce, shoppable media, group buying and gaming commerce," according to the press release.

Participating teams will take part in pitch competitions and entrepreneurial challenges. Those who will prove to be successful will get the chance to "pilot their idea in collaboration with some of the world's leading beauty brands."

Unilever Believes in the Power of Collaboration

According to Sunny Jain, the president of Beauty & Personal Care, "Collaboration in the mega-trends of the future is a strategic imperative for Unilever."

Jain believes that having a two-way relationship with startups and scaleups helps deliver business solutions. It also powers innovation and experimentation and fuels growth in the industry.

Unilever's Positivity Beauty Growth Platform also reflects the company's Positive Beauty vision, which aims to bring forth an era of beauty that is not only equitable and inclusive but environmentally friendly as well.

Important Dates to Remember

There are a few important dates that scaleups and startups who want to participate must remember:

Opening of submissions - September 28, Thursday, 12:00 p.m. BST

Unilever Open Forum - October 6, Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. BST

Closing of submissions - October 19, Tuesday, 11:59 p.m. BST

Announcement of shortlisting - November 3, Wednesday

Virtual Live Pitch Competition - November 18, Thursday

If you and your team are interested to apply, kindly visit this link: https://www.f6s.com/unilever-social-commerce-pitch

