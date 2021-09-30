iPhone 13 Pro's macro camera mode is being used by an eye doctor from San Diego, California, as a tool to check the vision condition of his patients.

As per Apple Insider, the ophthalmologist and digital health innovation specialist of Sharp Healthcare, Dr. Tommy Korn, is specifically using his iPhone 13 Pro Max to take a look at the eye health of his patients.

iPhone 13 Pro Macro Camera Mode

It is worth noting that the macro mode is a new feature that was unveiled along with the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro lineup last Sept. 14, which includes models like the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

However, the new feature is still not available on the cheaper and baseline option of the Apple flagship series, iPhone 13.

The macro photography mode of the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max uses software photography to produce ultra close-up images. Instead of relying on any lens or physical components.

That said, Apple did not include a macro lens to its higher-tier flagship smartphones. In lieu of the camera lens, the iPhone maker improved the ultra-wide lens of its devices by upgrading its aperture to f/1.8, along with the 120-degree field of view.

iPhone 13 Pro Macro Mode and Eye Doctor

According to MacRumors, the ophthalmologist shared about his usage of the iPhone 13 Pro macro mode feature in observing existing eye conditions on his LinkedIn account.

Dr. Korn further narrated that he has "been using the iPhone 13 Pro Max" to take detailed ultra close-ups of his patients' eyes starting this week.

Due to the close-up snapping capabilities of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the ophthalmologist was able to look into the existing condition of his patients' vision, as well as keep records of it.

The ophthalmologist further posted a photo of his patient with "a resolving abrasion in a cornea transplant." The ultra close-up photos from the iPhone 13 Pro shows the healing progress of his patient.

iPhone 13 Pro Macro Mode and Telemedicine

The eye doctor also said in his LinkedIn post that the ability of the iPhone 13 Pro macro mode to capture detailed close-up photos of the eyes could be used to further push forward both eye care and telemedicine.

An optometrist, Jeffrey Lewis, echoed the thoughts of Dr. Korn that the macro mode could help further innovate telemedicine.

Telemedicine, which uses tech to deliver health care even from a distance, has been popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. It comes as people are encouraged to distance themselves from one another to virus infection.

iPhone and Health

It is worth adding that it is not the first time that the Apple smartphone was used to track health-related information.

Three Apple devices were used during the all-civilian crew SpaceX Inspiration4 Mission.

The iPhone 12 Pro, iPad mini 4, and Apple Watch Series 6 were used in a study that looked into the health of humans while they fly to space.

