SpaceX Inspiration4 Mission to Use iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch for Spaceflight Health Studies

SpaceX Inspiration4, its first all-civilian crew mission, will be using Apple products for Spaceflight health studies, including the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

SpaceX Inspiration4 Mission

As per SpaceExplored, Elon Musk's space innovation company, SpaceX is flying a total of four private civilians in a three-day mission into orbit.

The pioneer group is dubbed Inspiration4.

The first all-civilian space mission will be launching on Sept. 15 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida after it successfully passed the flight readiness review.

A billionaire and the founder of Shift4 Payments, Jared Isaacman, has allotted funds for the civilian spacelight of the four individuals via Musk's space firm.

SpaceX Inspiration4 Mission and iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch

According to Apple Insider, the hardware of the Cupertino giant will play a significant role in the all-civilian crew mission of SpaceX to further study the effects of spaceflight on the human body.

The study, which is the first of its kind, will specifically use an Apple Watch Series 6, an iPad mini 4, and an iPhone 12 Pro.

It is to note that SpaceX chose these Apple products for this space mission.

On top of that, the Inspiration4 mission will also be raising funds of a whopping $200 million to cure cancer for children, as well as for the funding of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

SpaceX Inspiration4 Health Study

SpaceX, alongside the Translational Research Institute for Health at the Baylor College of Medicine and Weill Cornell Medicine, will be administering the health study using the three Apple products.

The Apple devices will be collecting environmental data, biomedical data, and biomedical samples from the four civilians in the SpaceX mission.

Each Apple product will serve its own role during the data and sample collection.

To be precise, the iPhone 12 Pro will be paired along with another device, a Butterfly IQ+Ultrasound, to further scan the organs of the crew member during the spaceflight.

The experiment will be able to determine if civilians could use the Butterfly IQ by solely depending on its app.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch will be responsible for collecting tons of data from the civilian crew, such as ECG activity, sleep, heart rate, movement, blood oxygen saturation, light intensity, and even cabin noise.

Meanwhile, the iPad mini will look into the cognitive evaluations of the crew members via an app that goes by the name Cognition.

It is worth noting that the said software is also being used by NASA or the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for the research studies that it funds.

