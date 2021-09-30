GameStop has an early surprise for PS5 fans following its in-store console restock on Friday, Sept.30. Many buyers who are waiting for this drop have line-up early to obtain Sony's next-gen gaming gadget.

The PlayStation stock before the weekend lessens the worries of the eager buyers. This also means that you will not encounter problems related to stock bots or scalpers.

GameStop PS5 Restock is One of the Biggest Drops So Far

According to an early report by Gaming Intel, there are ongoing in-person drops on GameStop following its announcement about potential PS5 restocks.

From the looks of it, the retail giant is imitating what Best Buy did in the past. At that time, a long queue of buyers was seen outside the shop.

Pay attention to the local GameStop store near you, so you won't have to go anymore to other remote branches. Most importantly, you should know that the retailer has a plan for its upcoming console supplies.

You should also learn that this retailer is limited in selling the PS5 bundle in the store only. This will also favor those who love walk-ins for convenient means of shopping PS5.

A popular PlayStation 5 tracker on Twitter, Matt Swider took a picture of the current queue of people outside the store. The image gave us a glimpse of the possible scenario that you could see upon visiting GameStop.

PS5 Retailers to Check For Possible Restocks

Tom's Guide spotted the potential stores that could release supplies in the next few days. Besides GameStop, here are the other retailers that you should keep your eye on.

Amazon PS5 Restock

For sure, Amazon has an upcoming surprise for those who missed the last PlayStation5 wave during Prime Day. Currently, there is no official word if the store will drop consoles this week.

Amazon has been known to be unpredictable that's why buyers should always visit its online store for a flash sale. You should also be quick in placing your order since PS5 consoles could sell out in a matter of seconds.

Read Also: PS5 Restock Update: Sony, Walmart Restocks Happened But Where You Should Go Next?

Best Buy PS5 Restock

Usually, this retailer throws some supplies on Fridays, specifically in the afternoon.

However, some customers recently learned that the store could open orders during Mondays and Thursdays, as well.

The pattern for this retailer might be confusing since Best Buy is also unpredictable just like Amazon. If you want to have a close look at the shop, you should check its drops between 12 PM and 3 PM ET.

The regular PS5 console is priced at $499 while the Digital version costs $399.

Target PS5 Restock

This week's PS5 restock will not be complete without Target. On Thursday, Sept. 29, we reported that a famous YouTuber claimed that the retailer has enough supplies of the consoles.

Jake Randall said that the possible schedule for the PlayStation 5 drops could fall on either Sept. 29, Sept. 30, or Oct.1.

Just a friendly reminder for Target buyers: expect that the availability of the consoles in your area will vary from its different stores across the country.

Related Article: PS5 Restock September: PlayStation Showcase for Games Tighten Up Console Availability

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.