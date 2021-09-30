McDonald's McRib is making a big comeback after the popular fast-food chain company confirms it as a part of the sandwich's 40th-anniversary celebration.

"McRib fans to the front of the line; the tangy and tantalizing sandwich you've been waiting for all year is almost back!" said McDonald's via its official press release.

The fast-food chain added that its legendary sandwich would return in the United States this coming fall, allowing more Americans to have a taste of the meal once again.

Specifically, McRib would return to the company's menu this coming Nov. 1. However, this will be offered for a limited time only. As of the moment, McDonald's hasn't confirmed yet when would the meal offer end.

Why is McRib a limited time menu? @McDonalds

I demand McRib as a full-time menu item. It deserves that. It’s time. Do the right thing, Ronald!

Would the Big Mac be jealous? I think so! #McRibForLife — Matt Abbatacola (@MattAbbatacola) October 1, 2021

McRib has been one of the most popular meals of McDonald's, thanks to its "unmistakable flavor" of the seasoned boneless pork patty, which is slathered in BBQ sauce and topped with slivered onions, as well as third dill pickles. All these goodies are sandwiched between a homestyle bun.

McRib's Availability

McDonald's announced that its McRib meal would be available through carry-out, Drive-Thru, as well as on the McDonald's official App and McDelivery.

On the other hand, the fast-food company reminded its consumers to sign up for its MyMacDonald's Rewards so that they could earn more points every time they purchase the upcoming McRib, the popular McFlurry, or other famous meals.

Is the McRib actually good? Like why people so hype every time It come back? — IN JESUS NAME NO MORE CAP (@itsejh) October 1, 2021

Here are the exact rewards you can get once you sign up for MyMcDonald's Rewards:

Free Loyalty Reward Points valid 1x thru 12/31/21 for first-time MyMcDonald's Rewards users.

Free large Fries valid 1x thru 12/31/21 for first-time app users at participating McDonald's.

You can visit the MyMcDonald's Rewards official website to know more details.

How McRib Started?

McRib has first debuted way back in 1981 in Kansas City, Kansas. After its debut, McDonald's decided to make it an international meal.

It was released internationally after it got paired with the promotion of a major motion picture. On the other hand, McDonald's also made some innovations based on McRib since it was such a big hit.

These include McRib Jr. and many more. This iconic meal has been an international sensation ever since it was tasted by fans across France, Germany, and New Zealand.

On the other hand, various social media platforms also have major roles in solidifying the popularity of McRib. As of the moment, it is still one of the hyped McDonald's meals in the market.

If you are one of its fans, then you definitely have to wait until its Nov. 1 re-launch arrives.

For more news updates about McDonald's and other popular fast-food chains, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

