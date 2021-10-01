The Apple Watch Series 7 may begin shipping by mid-October, according to a leak that has made its way to the internet.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was one of the products that were officially introduced during September's Apple Event. Other products introduced during the event include iPhone 13 and the newest Apple iPad.

A tweet posted by a user on Twitter containing a message from the customer service of luxury brand Hermès also gives a potential pre-order date for the Apple smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 7 Rumored Shipping

The recently-announced Apple Watch Series 7 is rumored to begin shipping by mid-October, according to a leaker named Jon Prosser, who was cited in a report by Gizmodo.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the products officially announced during Apple's September event. Among the products officially announced at the September event is the iPhone 13, a new iPad, and the Apple Fitness+ Program.

Apple previously left the release date of its newest smartwatch simply at "available later this fall," per the Gizmodo report.

"Prosser cited multiple, unnamed sources familiar with the watch's upcoming release schedule and explained that pre-orders could start as early as next week," the report adds.

As of press time, Apple has not given official pre-order and shipping dates for the smartwatch.

Hermès the Leaker?

The Gizmodo report also mentions another potential leak that can give people a rough estimate of the Apple Watch Series 7 release date.

A Twitter user named Ardavon Nazari posted a screenshot of a message he received from the customer service of Hermès regarding the availability of the Apple smartwatch. The luxury brand is planning to offer its own Apple Watch models, according to Gizmodo.

The reply from Hermès mentions an October 8 pre-order date for the Apple smartwatch, according to the tweet.

Apple Watch Series 7

According to a press release from Apple, the Apple Watch Series 7 features "a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders, making it the largest and most advanced display ever."

The smartwatch is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It also has two additional larger font sizes and a new QWERTY keyboard.

While it will support 33% faster charging, the Apple Watch Series 7 is not compatible with MagSafe Duo. It makes use of a Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable.

Other important specs and features of the Apple Watch Series 7 are as follows:

Redesigned front crystal

P6X certification for resistance to dust

WR50 water resistance rating

Health and wellness tools such as an ECG app, blood oxygen sensor, and app

watchOS 8

Fall detection tool

Updates for tools for bike riders

Five new aluminum case colors, including midnight, green, and starlight

