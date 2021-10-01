United Airlines announced its latest integration of the popular Apple Health app, which is expected to help its passengers upload their COVID-19 vaccination records.

The giant travel agency confirmed this information on Oct. 1, saying that travelers could soon take advantage of the verifiable COVID-19 vaccination records stored in the Apple Health app, allowing them to use them as proof of vaccination before they go on their journey.

As of the moment, people across the globe need to show their vaccination cards whenever they go from far places. They need to do this whether they are traveling by sea, air, or land.

This allows government officials or travel companies to ensure that visitors are protected from the deadly COVID-19. If you are vaccinated, there's a low chance that you will get infected by the virus. However, you still need to follow safety measures since vaccines are not 100% efficient.

United Airlines Now Use Apple Health App!

According to 9To5Mac's latest report, United Airlines explained how it would use the new Apple Health app integration to help its vaccinated passengers. These include the following:

Also Read: Speedy $15 Antigen Rapid Testing Give Results Valid for 24hrs and Can be Used to Fulfil Testing Requirements

Passengers can use the Apple Health app to share their vaccination proof with United Airlines employees. They can do this by clicking the Upload button and choosing the "Share Your Smart Health Card."

Travelers can visit the Travel-Ready Center on United Airlines' Apple Health integration if the place they are visiting requires vaccination cards.

"With iOS 15, users can download and store verifiable health records, including COVID-19 vaccinations and test results, in the Health app," said United Airlines.

United Airlines' Other Efforts Against COVID-19

Aside from the new Apple Health integration, United Airlines is also making other drastic efforts to prevent further COVID-19 infections.

CNBC reported that the fight company was able to reduce its unvaccinated employees from 593 to 320 unvaccinated staff.

As of the moment, the travel agency is one of the airlines with the strictest vaccine mandate policy in the United States.

For more news updates about United Airlines, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Apple Watch Tags All Types of Irregular Heartbeat and Not Just for Atrial Filbrillation

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.