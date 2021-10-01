Will Ceb Play in 'Dota 2' TI 10? OG Releases Medical Update About His Eye Condition

Sebastian "Ceb" Debs, or well known as only Debs, might not be able to play in the upcoming "Dota 2" The International (TI) 10. However, this would still depend on his recovery.

As of the moment, Cebs' team, OG, is one of the "Dota 2" qualifiers for the upcoming massive esports event. But, the popular team could be missing one of its top players after he was diagnosed with a serious eye condition.

"Last week, our beloved Sébastien 'Ceb' Debs was diagnosed with an eye condition that could permanently endanger his eye and required surgery immediately," announced OG via its official blog post.

After confirming the medical condition, the team added that they brought Ceb back to France since he needed to have his surgery. Her loved ones then surrounded the professional "Dota 2" player during his operation.

Will Ceb Play in the Upcoming "Dota 2" TI 10?

Professional "Dota 2" team OG explained that Sebastian Debs is currently doing his best to make his recovery faster. However, the team added that it is still unclear if the Ceb would be able to compete with them.

Because of this issue, they are now forced to make Michae "Micke" Vu, one of the players of Team Liquid, as OG's backup teammate if ever their star won't be able to recover by the time TI 10 arrives.

Right now, OG is practicing together with their new player for the upcoming "Dota 2" international tournament. The professional team also thanked Micke for accepting their request, allowing them to keep their high hopes for the most-awaited The International 10.

'Dota 2' TI 10's Arrival and Venue

The official website of "Dota 2" confirmed that the upcoming The International 10 would happen this Oct. 17.

On the other hand, TI 10 would take place in Romania's largest stadium called Arena Nationala. As of the moment, organizers haven't confirmed if the total number of watchers they would allow within the stadium.

Although the venue can house around 55,000 individuals, The International 10 needs to limit their audiences since the global COVID-19 pandemic is still happening.

