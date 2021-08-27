The iconic "Dota 2" esports announcer, Aldrin Paulo "Dunoo" Pangan, passed away on Aug. 27 after suffering from COVID-19. Various fans, especially in Asia, were deeply saddened by the surprising news.

It is with a heavy heart that we inform everyone about the passing of one of our beloved shoutcasters. Aldrin "Dunoo" Pangan's legacy will forever be immortalized in the halls of esports history.



Lakad matatag, Kuya D. pic.twitter.com/T81zTt9TWA — TNC Predator 🇵🇭 (@TNCPredator) August 27, 2021

If you are watching "Dota 2" tournaments, then you will remember his famous lines "Normalin normalin!" and "You know what's cooking? Boom" as professional teams fought against each other.

Dunoo and his partner, Lon, were given their big break after Valve invited them to bring their "hype" casting to the world of "Dota 2" arena.

Because of his unique energetic way of announcing the things happening during a match, Asians and other esports fans across the globe loved the iconic caster duo.

Now, #LakadMatatag is trending on Twitter after the sad news about Dunoo succumbing to the novel coronavirus, which still affects many countries across the globe.

If you don't know the term "lakad matatag," it means to walk sturdy or be strong, which is one of the most important attitudes a professional "Dota 2" player needs to have.

'Dota 2' Caster Dunoo Receives OG Members' Respects

OG, one of the most powerful "Dota 2" professional esports teams, showed its respect to the popular Asian caster.

"You will live on in our hearts forever. Thank you, legend. Yours sincerely, normalin," said the esports team via its official Twitter post.

As of the moment, the viral tweet already received more than 2,600 retweets, 390 quoted tweets, and 9,000 likes. The "Dota 2" team even changed its name to "OG #LakadMatatag" to pay tribute to the deceased Filipino announcer.

In the comment section, there are also some of the game's fans who are asking what happened to Dunoo. But, there are also lots of American "Dota 2" fans who are very familiar with Dunoo.

They also sent their regards to the beloved Filipino caster, especially since he was one of the individuals that brought more life to the popular adventure title.

Lakad matatag :( — iceiceice (@iceiceicedota) August 27, 2021

On the other hand, Johan "N0Tail" Sundstein also retweeted OG's Twitter post. Aside from him, Daryl Koh "iceiceice" Pei Xiang, a professional Singaporean "Dota 2" player, also paid tribute to Dunoo.

Dunoo's 'Dota 2'c Legacy

According to Dot Esports' latest report, Dunoo's Filipino accent brought more joy in various international "Dota 2" tournaments.

Because of his casting style, his popular lines even became one of the most used chat wheel phrases by pro teams at "Dota 2" TI8.

If you are not familiar with him, you can watch the video below to hear how Dunoo brings more hype to "Dota 2" esports tournaments.

For more news updates about "Dota 2" and other popular strategy titles, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

