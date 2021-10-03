Google has finally cut its ties with Internet Explorer after it confirmed that the Search support for IE 11 will now be discontinued.

Over the past years, we have seen a declining number of users who have been using the old browser since many options are much better, such as Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.

Internet Explorer 11 Bids Goodbye to Google Search

According to an early report by 9to5Google, you can no longer access Google Search when using the latest Internet Explorer 11. Although you can still utilize the browser, you can only manage to do simple searches using Explorer.

With regards to these changes, Malte Ubl, a Google software engineer, said that the evaluation found out that the Internet Explorer 11 is not anymore viable for web browsing.

Most likely, the users will prefer other browsers that have advanced features over IE.

Google is gradually moving on from the old option.

As a web developer this is one of the happiest announcements in a while: Google Search ended support for IE11 in its main product 🎉 (you can still search but will get a fallback experience). I'm mostly posting this so you can send it to your boss 😛. We did the Math. It is time. — Malte Ubl (@cramforce) October 1, 2021

As of September 2021, StatCounter reported that Internet Explorer has recorded an above1% desktop browser market share in the said month. This means that there are still quite a few users who utilize the browser.

Although IE's 1% is far from 67% of Google Chrome, these statistics meant that even some companies use Internet Explorer for the other apps, according to 9to5Google.

Microsoft to Remove Internet Explorer Next Year

From another story published by Android Police on Saturday, Oct.2, Google is not the only tech company that will be moving on from Internet Explorer.

The Redmond firm, Microsoft, is also thinking the same thing.

The source revealed that the company will remove the browser next year on June 5, 2022. Currently, Microsoft users could still experience browsing with Internet Explorer since the Edge browser features an IE mode.

While Windows 10 can still have Explorer, the upcoming Windows 11 OS will not bring the IE anymore.

When using Internet Explorer, people could have a "fallback experience" as the Google engineer mentioned in his tweet previously.

Google Search Hacks and AR Effects

Last April, Google Search introduced a new set of AR effects.

At the time of writing, those who use Android 7.0 Nougat up to the latest version can experience the improved augmented reality. Here is the full list of them:

Little Twin Stars

Gomora

"Evangelion" (EVA-01 Test Type)

"Gundam" (Odysseus Gundam, Xi Gundam, Penelope)

Cogimyun

The drums from "Taiko no Tatsujin"

Pac-Man

"Ultraman Zero"

"Ultraman"

"Ultraman Belial"

Pompompurin

In accessing it, you can go to google.com through your smartphone. You can now begin searching for AR effects. After you finish choosing an effect, tap the 3D option and the View option to incorporate AR with 3D.

Meanwhile, you can also learn different Google Search hacks, such as using quotation marks and hyphens to name a few.

