Google and Bing are currently included in the top choices of users when it comes to search engine services. However, Microsoft's product still falls short against its giant competitor since many consumers still prefer using Google.

Right now, the latest most searched word in Bing is actually the name of its giant rival. This detail was even confirmed after Google made its case to appeal against a lawsuit filed by the European Union.

The lawsuit, which costs $5 billion, was filed after the giant tech firm was accused of abusing its market power.

"We have submitted evidence showing that the most common search query on Bing is, by far, 'Google,'" claimed Google's lawyer during their session in the EU General Court.

Google Says People Choose It On Their Own

According to BBC News' latest report, Google's lawyer said that consumers prefer using the company's search engine service because they want to.

He clarified that Google does not force users across the globe to choose it instead of Microsoft's Bing. As of the moment, Google's market share in general search has a great performance.

The search engine giant is currently consistent with consumer surveys, revealing that 95% of the internet users across the globe prefer their service compared to Bing and other rival companies.

Is Google Really Better Than Bing?

The Financial Express reported that if a user searches for the word "Google," it would have more than 14 billion results in less than a seconds.

Aside from having the most number of searchers on the internet, Google also has more core features compared to Bing. It allows users to search for books, flights, finance, and scholarly literature, which are not available on Bing right now.

Right now, Google, Bing, and Yahoo are the most used search engines in the market.

However, some companies are trying to enhance their own services to compete against these giant firms. These include Brave, which is considered a safer search engine compared to Google.

