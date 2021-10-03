Unclaimed Amazon and USPS (United States Postal Service) packages are being sold, which many users don't know about. Since some consumers already tried to purchase them, these giant e-commerce companies and postal services offer them lower prices than their original cost.

Before a packaged is considered unclaimed, the buyer must be ignoring it for months or depending on the ruling of Amazon or USPS. Once the agency discovers that the consumer is not accepting their packages, Amazon and USPS have the right to auction them.

Now, the price would depend on the amount of money offered by the interested buyer. This means that it could still reach the original price or even higher. But, if an unclaimed item becomes pricier, that means that it is rare. If you are one of the interested consumers, here are some details you need to know.

Purchasing Unclaimed Amazon, USPS Packages

According to CNET's latest report, USPS is currently reselling or auctioning unclaimed packages via GovDeals if the original consumer were not able to accept the item within 90 days.

Once you visit the website, you can scroll through the offered products, such as gadgets, sporting equipment, and beauty supplies. On the other hand, the unclaimed items from Amazon, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and Lowes are auctioned on the Liquidation web page.

However, some of the items being offered there only have photos of their boxes. This is why you need to be careful when purchasing these unclaimed goods since some of them could already be damaged.

When it comes to the security of the unclaimed Amazon and USPS packages, various experts warned interested buyers about the rising scams within this ecosystem. Remember, when you are purchasing an unclaimed item, you run the risk of buying something damaged or unimportant to you.

There are even some cases where consumers are only given empty boxes, which could really be disappointing.

Are Unclaimed Amazon, USPS Packages Really Cheap

Yahoo News recently reported that some TikTokers were able to purchase various unclaimed items from Amazon for only $1. However, they can't choose the product they will purchase since these deals are actually mystery boxes.

The viral video posted by the TikTok influencer named Stephanie Grime (caloriequeen14) has now generated more than 8 million views. You can check the video below about her popular mini-series vlog.

@caloriequeen14 Does anyone know how this is even a thing? Mystery box unopening. Opening lost mail packages. Part 1. ♬ Creative - SmiLE

For more news updates about unclaimed Amazon and USPS packages, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

