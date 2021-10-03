(Photo : Pixabay/PhotoMIX-Company) WhatsApp app

WhatsApp for iOS had released the version 2.21.200.11 update for all beta users. With the update, app users will be able to see the redesigned chat bubbles, and they will also be able to check out how the Disappearing Messages feature works.

WhatsApp Update

According to WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp beta will be released for public testers, bringing interesting new changes to the app.

Comparing the old chat bubble with the new one, it is visible that it is rounder, larger, and more colorful. Also, WhatsApp is rolling out very useful tools that will help you manage disappearing messages.

WEBetaInfo stated that WhatsApp will let you select between different durations, from 24 hours to 7 days, up to 90 days.

For more storage and privacy, the new messages will disappear for everyone after the selected duration. Anyone in the chat can change it if they wish to.

Also, it will be possible to activate the "Default Message Timer" within WhatsApp Privacy Settings. The disappearing messages option will be enabled for the selected duration, and it will be applied to all new chats.

The disappearing messages feature came after it was revealed that WhatsApp has a moderator that reads messages, raising the alarm regarding user privacy.

As a result, WhatsApp was fined $267 million for not being transparent enough regarding their privacy policy and data sharing.

All of the new features are currently in beta, but it will not take too long for the app to begin rolling them out to all users.

Another thing that users can look forward to is the launch of the multi-device support and the ability to migrate the cat from Android and iOS.

WhatsApp to Support iPad and iPhone

Aside from the disappearing messages and the new colors, a report shows that WhatsApp will slowly look like what Telegram already does.

According to 9to5Mac, while WhatsApp already offers the ability to link the account with the WhatsApp Web, Portal, and Desktop to some beta users, it is still developing an app for the iPad and the ability to connect another device with the same account.

You can download your messages to another device smoothly.

When you open the app on your second phone after some time, the app will then download all of the messages from the server, and this does not require your device to have an internet connection.

When you link your second device the first time, WhatsApp will sync your chat history, making end-to-end encryption.

However, it is not clear whether the feature will only be available for tablets, but for now, there is no evidence that the company will not include mobile phones.

One of the things that people complain about regarding WhatsApp is its lack of multi-device support because you can't log in to as many devices, unlike Telegram. WhatsApp is restricted to one main device, and the internet connection must be active.

The company is also currently working on another feature, which is the ability of WhatsApp users to transfer their chat history between iOS and Android devices.

There is no official news about when the multi-device support feature will be released, but WhatsApp is creating them and is making progress.

