Apple has leaked an October event coming, and it would focus on the MacBook Pro 2021 that would have an updated chipset, but several information gets confused on the M1X or M2 Silicon Chip. The first Apple chip variant of the MacBook was released in 2020, with the first-generation M1 SoC, which got unexpected popularity among enthusiasts.

The MacBook's popularity has had a lot of leaks in the past months, especially as fans and enthusiasts are expecting a better and improved version of it for this year. However, it is important to note that it is a PC, and it would not be guaranteed for an annual release or update like the iPhone lineup, as well as the iPad, Apple Watch, and more that got released last September.

Apple MacBook Pro for October Event

According to the latest Power-On newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Apple MacBook Pro is still "on track" for a release this year, bringing the laptop PC for an update. That being said, an event for this October will bring the Apple laptop back for its redesign and new features, which have been speculated since early this year.

The event for the MacBook Pro would be a month earlier, compared to 2020 and M1's event that brought the computer in November, with the One More Thing title.

The MacBook Pro was the only expected device for October 2021's refresh of the laptop PC, and there are no speculations with regards to the Air version, as well as the 14-inch and 16-inch variant.

Nevertheless, the MacBook Pro was also the one that has been at the forefront of the Apple Silicon lineup, especially with the first-generation System-on-chip (SoC) with the M1.

Read Also: Apple Finally Shuts Down 2018 iPhone 8 Logic Board Repair Program on October 2

Apple M1X or M2 for MacBook Pro Redesign?

However, the Newsletter has talked about the arrival of a different chip name and upgrade, and it is not quite what the public is expecting. That being said, there were several leaks and speculations that what would come this year would be the M2-which is something that is refuted a lot now, as the M1X was said to be coming.

The M1X is the upgraded version of the M1, something which was said to bring better performance, as well as capabilities which the past release cannot do.

The new silicon chip aims to bring new light to MacBooks, something which would improve it, while not completely making a new chip with the likes of the M2.

Apple MacBook Pro: Legit Event?

For now, users would have to take the October event with caution, as it remains unconfirmed from Apple and its website. Currently, there are no placeholders for its event live stream, something which is apparent from the Cupertino giant whenever having an event drawing near.

Related Article: Apple's Find My App Issue Now Resolved, But What About the Cupertino Card Outage?





This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.