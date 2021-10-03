(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Crypto Watch: Top 10 Cryptocurrencies Show Bullish 24hr Gains | USDC Replaced by DOT?

With talks of an upcoming market crash, the top 10 cryptocurrencies showed bullish gains over the last 24hours but still bearish results over the last 30 days. Could this mean the crypto market is still headed in a bullish direction? USDC has also visibly been dropped from the top 10 cryptocurrencies, with DOT added to the list.

Popularity of Cryptocurrency

Aside from cryptocurrency, blockchain technology has started to become extremely popular through NFT games and DeFi platforms. With people like Elon Musk and other notable individuals talking about cryptocurrency, there has been a lot of attention given to the crypto asset.

The question that a lot of people are asking nowadays is if there is going to be a market crash soon. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, notes that there could be an upcoming market crash that is set to affect gold, crypto, and even the stock market itself.

How to Monitor Crypto Movement

For those interested to learn more about crypto, monitoring the markets and monitoring whale movements is equally important. One way to study the markets is through using CoinGecko to find the crypto asset's market cap, price, ATHs, and ATLs.

Monitoring whales in the cryptocurrency market can be done by following the WhaleBot Alerts on Telegram. The movement of the top 10 cryptocurrencies is also regularly reported by the Telegram bot.

Check out the Top 10 Cryptocurrency Changes in the Last 24hrs:

1. SOL

Price: 172.36 USD

24 hour percentage change: +1.8%

7 day percentage change: +26.9%

30 day percentage change: +19.7%

2. XRP

Price: 1.06 USD

24 hour percentage change: +1.8%

7 day percentage change: +11.8%

30 day percentage change: -17.9%

3. DOGE

Price: 0.22 USD

24 hour percentage change: +1.2%

7 day percentage change: +8.0%

30 day percentage change: -24.9%

4. BTC

Price: 48,229 USD

24 hour percentage change: +1.0%

7 day percentage change: +11.6%

30 day percentage change: -3.2%

5. HEX

Price: 0.42 USD

24 hour percentage change: +1.0%

7 day percentage change: -7.0%

30 day percentage change: +45.8%

6. ETH

Price: 3,424 USD

24 hour percentage change: +0.9%

7 day percentage change: +11.8%

30 day percentage change: -12.5%

7. BNB

Price: 430.93 USD

24 hour percentage change: +0.7%

7 day percentage change: +25.1%

30 day percentage change: -11.3%

8. ADA

Price: 2.26 USD

24 hour percentage change: 0.3%

7 day percentage change: +2.2%

30 day percentage change: -23.4%

9. USDT

Price: 1.00 USD

24 hour percentage change: +0.1%

7 day percentage change: +0.0%

30 day percentage change: +0.0%

10. DOT

Price: 32.15 USD

24 hour percentage change: +0.1%

7 day percentage change: +11.5%

30 day percentage change: -3.2%

One interesting thing about the top 10 cryptocurrencies on October 4, 2021, is that USDC is no longer on the list with DOT added to the list.

It is important to DYOR or do your own research when deciding whether to buy, HODL, or sell crypto assets. As of the moment, Cardano is getting an extreme amount of attention after its recent Alonzo update that now allows the crypto asset to cater to smart contract developers.

The main discussion, however, is whether Cardano can really compete with Ethereum 2.0, which is said to require lower gas fees which have been a recurring problem for smart contract developers on Ethereum. As of the moment, a majority of DAPPs or decentralized apps are still built on Ethereum. Could this change?

