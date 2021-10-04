Razer Kiyo X and Ripsaw X Comes with Premium Streaming Features

Razer has remained a force to be reckoned with in the gaming world not for releasing actual games but for elevating the gaming experience for amateur and professional gamers. Razer is coming out with its Kiyo X and Ripsaw X that sees premium streaming features.

Razer Kiyo X USB Webcam

The Razer Kiyo X USB webcam delivers the choice of either Full HD clarity or ultra-smooth 60FPS streaming, with either 1080p 30FPS or 720p 60FPS. With fully customizable settings in Razer Synapse, streamers can customize video settings on the fly while remaining sharp with built-in Auto Focus.

The Razer Kiyo X comes with the complimentary Razer Virtual Ring Light software, a customizable lighting app that utilizes the PC monitor as a source of illumination for optimized lighting during video calls and streams.

Razer Ripsaw X Dedicated Capture Card

The Razer Ripsaw X dedicated capture card delivers brilliant video quality up to 4K resolution at 30FPS. Using both HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0, it provides a near-zero latency connection with maximum detail for content from any compatible source device, including DSLRs and other hand-held cameras with HDMI output.

The Ripsaw X offers a plug-and-play capture card solution without having to install hardware directly into your PC tower and is compatible with popular streaming programs.

Razer Gaming, Streaming, and Software

Gaming and streaming peripherals have become a necessary extra for gamers and streamers alike. With Razer peddling more accessories that have become necessities in the world of gaming and content, the Razer Kiyo X and Ripsaw X are the newest addition to the long list of Razer products.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer's software platform, with over 150 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer Kiyo X USB and Ripsaw X

The Razer Kiyo X USB webcam completes the award-winning family of Kiyo webcams, boasting the ability to stream in full HD clarity; at 30 frames per second or ultra-smooth 60FPS streaming at 720p, and is available for a price of $79.99 USD.

The Razer Ripsaw X plug-and-play capture card delivers brilliant video quality with up to 4K resolution at 30 FPS through both HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0 connections, allowing streamers to connect cameras such as DSLRs or their other streaming gear with almost zero latency, and without having to install and mount cards inside their PC towers. The Ripsaw X is available for a price of $139.99 USD.

Read Also: Razer Debuts Blade 15, the Thinnest Gaming Laptop With Fast Specs and Fingerprint-Resistant Coating

Razer Premium Streaming Products

The Kiyo X and the Ripsaw X will continue Razer's democratization of premium featured streaming products offered at all price points and are available for purchase starting today, September 30, 2021, at Razer.com and select retailers.

Founded in 2005, Razer is headquartered in Irvine (California), with regional headquarters in Hamburg, Shanghai, and Singapore. Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the United States, Europe, and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

Related Article: Razer Unveils Basilisk V3: A Wired Customizable Gaming Mouse

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.