"Avatar: The Last Airbender" fans who are hoping to see more of the show's characters added to the upcoming "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" can now rejoice as Toph has been officially announced as part of the lineup.

Toph joins the roster of playable characters from the "Avatar" universe, which already include Aang and Korra. Other playable characters come from shows such as "SpongeBob Squarepants," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," and "The Wild Thornberrys."

"Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" is set to be released on October 5 and will be playable on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Ones, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Toph joins two other characters from the "Avatar" universe in the roster of playable characters. The two other characters are Aang and Korra, who is the titular character of "The Legend of Korra."

An official gameplay overview trailer for Toph has been released on YouTube, which gives fans and gamers alike an idea of how Toph plays in the game. You can watch Toph's gameplay overview trailer below:

'Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl'

The upcoming "Nickleodeon All-Star Brawl" video game is set to be released on October 5. Ever since its announcement, the game has been heavily compared to Nintendo's Super Smash Bros., especially due to the similarities in gameplay.

The crossover fighting game, which will feature characters from different Nickelodeon shows, was developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs. The game is published by GameMill Entertainment for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Ones, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

"Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" is part of the "Nickelodeon Super Brawl" series of games, which includes browser and mobile games such as "Super Brawl World" and "Super Brawl" Universe.

"Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" is the first console game in the series.

Playable Characters

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" characters have always been predicted as part of the roster of playable characters for "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl." With the game's release just around the corner, here is the list of confirmed characters who will feature in the game, according to a report by Kotaku:

"Aahh!! Real Monsters" Oblina

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" Aang Toph

"CatDog" CatDog

"Danny Phantom" Danny Phantom

"Hey Arnold!" Helga

"Invader Zim" Zim

"Ren & Stimpy" Powdered Toast Man Ren Höek Stimpy J. Cat

"Rugrats" Reptar

"SpongeBob SquarePants" Patrick Star Sandy Cheeks SpongeBob SquarePants

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" April O'Neil Leonardo Michaelangelo

"The Legend of Korra" Korra

"The Loud House" Lincoln Loud Lucy Loud

"The Wild Thornberrys" Nigel Thornberry



Most of these playable characters have been revealed via the official trailer posted for the "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" video game in July.

