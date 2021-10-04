Android 12 is here, but it is not yet available to the public for release, as the source code that was released unveils the next-generation operating system for smartphones. The open-sourced operating system for smartphones is nearing its release, and it only means one thing for its users, that Google is releasing it soon for updates.

That being said, the OS would be first to release on Google's Pixel phones and that is because it can as the internet company owns and develops Android, despite it being open-sourced.

Android 12 has been massive news throughout this year, and people have been especially focused on it, as its beta has brought a lot of new features to look forward to, despite Android 11's availability.

Android 12 Source Code

The Android Open Source Project has revealed the first look at the Android 12's source code, and it brings the initial information about the supposed public release of the operating system. Nevertheless, Google brings the best it can with the 12th OS version, ever since it first introduced the world of Android.

Google has initially stated that Android 12 brings the most different look to the operating system since its release, and it does not shy of features and functions to debut. As such, the Android 12 is one highly-anticipated OS from Google, and it is one that fans, enthusiasts, and experts have been eyeing since its introduction.

The source code suggests that Android 12 is here, but is not necessarily "here" for a release. Rather, it is here to signify that Android is on the verge of releasing its 12th OS version.

Android 12: Pixel-First, Pixel Exclusive

As talked about earlier, it would be first on the Pixel devices that would come this mid-October, especially as Google is known for planning an event to reveal the Pixel 6. Yes, Android 12 is meant for Pixel, and it is a device made for the operating system, complete with its integration and features.

Android 12: Public Release Date

It is important to note that the Android 12 is releasing to all at one time only. However, the setup would be phone manufacturers (some of them) have created UI or user interfaces based on the Android source code. What does this mean? It already has the Android 12 developed for its UI that would suit each Android smartphone easily.

This is apparent to companies like Samsung with the OneUI, as well as Xiaomi with the MIUI. Both of these are still Android and would be Android 12. The only difference is that it would have a design of its own, based on the OS.

Moreover, Pixels would have the go signal from Google to get the updates immediately before releasing the Android 12 to other smartphones and manufacturers. Google has this right, as they control the distribution of the OS.

That being said, all of Android 12's features are still coming to those with their UI, as the user interface needs an operating system for it to work and function.

