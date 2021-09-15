Google's upcoming flagship phones are the latest targets of the rumors all over the internet. The most recent one revealed that the Google Pixel Pro 6 will arrive with many interesting features for the users.

Google Pixel Pro 6 Leaker Discloses Phone's Specs

When XDA Developers interviewed the person who is familiar with the Google Pixel Pro 6 series, the unknown source said that there was a "real" model available.

Amid many reports about Apple's upcoming iPhone 13, many users still prefer Google's flagship mobile devices.

The latest rumor showed many promising capabilities for the Pixel 6 Pro.

Based on the up-to-date rumor, the Google Pixel 6 Pro will come with 12 GB RAM in addition to a periscope zoom camera. It's even better than its predecessor since it would now sport reverse wireless charging, which was once a key feature for the next-gen iPhones.

Furthermore, the flagship smartphone will boast a 120HZ display and 3,120 x 1,440 resolution.

Also, we could expect it to have a 12 MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide lens, 48 MP Sony IMX586 telephoto lens, and 50 MP Samsung GN1 sensor.

If you are thinking that it could potentially get an in-display fingerprint reader, you are also right. It is also allegedly coming with a UWB and WiFi 6E support.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Rumor Also Reveals its Downside

With Google's previous announcement about Tensor, the newest and first SoC that it has created, it's probable that Google Pixel 6 Pro will also borrow the same processor.

However, there is one concerning feature that could disappoint Google phone fans.

From a report by WCCFTech on Wednesday, Sept.15, the new Pixel 6 Pro rumor suggested that it will not support the Active Edge feature.

The absence of the Active Edge on the Pixel Pro model will mean that you can't press the sides of the phone to enable the Google Assistant.

Alternatively, what you can do is double-click your device's rear to active the digital assistant.

More importantly, we could expect that Google could change its plans for the launch of the Pixel 6 series. On the other hand, it's possible that the tech firm will unveil it along with the Android 12 at an unknown date.

Leaked Renders for Google Pixel 6 Pro

Back in May, the rumors about the Pixel 6 Pro highlighted its October release date. At that time, the flagship phones will reportedly have a horizontal camera setup and curve display.

Additionally, the leaked renders for this product include some amazing color combinations that users can possibly see this year, such as white-black-orange, champagne gold-black-orange, and champagne-gold-black-gold options.

While the mentioned features and color options seemed to be astounding, it's better to take these rumors with a pinch of salt. The only confirmation if these leaks are real is the official announcement that will be coming from the company itself.

