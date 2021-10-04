Within Health has launched its digital platform to help those who are recovering from eating disorder cases, especially those who are now trying to change the track of their health for the better. More importantly, Within Health's venture is online via a digital platform that would help in bringing it closer to patients than before.

Doctors may be out of reach, especially with budget and restriction constraints during this time. This is why the eye-opening situations of COVID-19 have brought people to realize that technology can be utilized for cases like this and improved for a more adept and personal interaction despite being in remote setups.

Within Health: Digital Platform for Eating Disorder Recoveries

Within Health has now launched its digital platform that focuses on addressing the concerns and needs of people that are now recovering from Eating Disorders. This venture may sound small from other innovations like AI mapping for cancer, but it still addresses the massive concern and awareness that these people go through in their daily lives.

MobiHealthNews said that Within Health has launched its platform earlier today, and it would help patients have a team of professionals and experts at their back for support and empowerment. Everyone can develop cases of eating disorders, despite having normal feelings about eating, as well as not having it before.

Sometimes, all a person with eating disorder needs is someone who would understand and know what they are going through, and those that can also provide assistance and the right answers to their questions.

The app by Within Health would resemble that of a video conferencing device, but it would also have a case file of a person and their records, which would then make the team better at understanding their case. It would be made up of psychiatrists, psychotherapists, dieticians, and care partners to assist a person.

Read Also: Samsung Pay and Samsung Health Finally Removes Banner Ads

Eating Disorder: A Massive Health Concern

An eating disorder is a massive health concern, as some are affected by it mentally, physically, and emotionally. This is something which people cannot turn on or off or be gone in a split second. People suffer from this, while some extreme cases lead to death by either lacking food intake or having much of it.

In the country, studies show that almost anyone can have a health concern for an eating disorder, and more often than not, one could feel very confused and terrible.

Digital Health Platforms

Digital Health Platforms are the massive trend now, and it aims to help people to go through what they are experiencing, especially as not everyone wants to go out, or are restricted.

That being said, platforms like this can help in giving answers and assistance to users, as well as support that surely goes a long way. Most eating disorders are misunderstood or disregarded, but they should not be, as it is a concern that people live with for a long time in their lives.

Related Article: Why Inbox Zero is Important for Your Mental Health: These Methods Will Help You Master It

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.