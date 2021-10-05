Nikon Z9's official YouTube teaser showed how its new and rare LCD feature works. The giant DLSR maker claimed that this advanced camera component is quite different from the displays offered by other DSLR models and mirrorless cameras.

"Get ready to experience image-making like never before," said Nikon via its official YouTube post, which already generated more than 7,000 views.

In the comment section, many fans shared their excitement about the new vertical tilt function of the upcoming Nikon Z9's LCD. On the other hand, one of the commentators even said in an exaggerated manner that the new screen of Nikon's next-gen DLSR could rule the photography and videography world.

Meanwhile, one of the Nikon fans added that this is a great innovation since he has been waiting for the portrait tilt screen to arrive for more than three years.

Nikon Z9's Unusual LCD Feature

According to PetaPixel's latest report, the new Nikon Z9 would sport a very unusual LCD feature. This new advanced display can tilt up and down, which is what usually DLSR and mirrorless cams do.

However, based on the latest YT video of the giant camera creator, the new LCD of Z9 would also be able to tilt inwards when you are shooting on vertical or portrait mode. This capability is a big deal for many professional videographers and photogs since other DSLRs and mirrorless cams do not offer it.



But, there are also other DLSR models not manufactured by Nikon that offer similar LCD. This includes the high-end Penta K1, which has an unusual claw-like attachment from its screen to the camera.

This allows it to tilt horizontally and vertically, just like the new LCD feature of the Nikon Z9. Aside from Z9, Nikon is also working on more advanced detachable lenses for its DLSRs. On the other hand, various rumors recently claimed that the giant camera developer is also working on a new Nikon sensor, which can achieve around 17.84 million pixel resolution.

Nikon Z9's Possible Release Date

As of the moment, Nikon hasn't confirmed the exact release date of its new Z9 DLSR model. However, Tech Radar reported that it could arrive this fall.

This means that the company could either unveil the new product this coming November. But, this would still depend on the final decision of Nikon.

