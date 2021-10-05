The at-home rapid COVID-19 test kit is one of the most important health innovations right now. This technology allows people across the globe to check if the deadly novel coronavirus infects them.

Thanks to this medical innovation, many individuals across the globe no longer need to visit hospitals to take their COVID-19 tests. However, some experts are now concerned because this tech poses some issues, including false-positive COVID-19 results.

This was seen in the products manufactured by Ellume, an Australian company that offers home coronavirus test kits. Because of the false-positive results, which are higher than what the company and other experts have expected, it is left with no choice but to recall around 200,000 of its products.

As of the moment, Ellume's at-home COVID-19 test kits are currently being distributed in the United States. Around 5.6% of its 3.5 million rapids test kits are shipped in the U.S.

At-Home Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits Pulled Out!

According to The New York Times' latest report, the Australian COVID-19 test kit developer already identified the issue way back in mid-September.

Dr. Sean Parsons, Ellume's chief executive officer, explained during a phone call that they traced some issues in the COVID-19 results offered by their products.

He added that around 427,000 at-home coronavirus test kits suffered from the issue, with some of them being distributed to the U.S. Department of Defense.

In the 42,000 positive results generated by Ellume's at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits, Dr. Parsons confirmed that around a quarter of them are inaccurate.

This is currently a serious issue since government officials require people to have negative results before they can visit other places. On the other hand, if you have tested positive for COVID-19, there's a high chance that you will be forced to quarantine.

Is At-Home COVID-19 Test Kit Effective?

Bio Spectrum Asia reported that COVID-19 test kits serve as a feasible solution for individuals who are far away from an actual coronavirus testing facility.

However, various experts are still debating over the efficiency of this medical innovation against the rising coronavirus. Although this is the case, many countries across the globe are already using at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits.

But, you still need to double-check since many of these medical kits show false results.

For more news updates about COVID-19 test kits and other similar health innovations, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

