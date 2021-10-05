"Kingdom Hearts" gets the last slot in the "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's" roster of playable characters as Sora has been announced as the games' final DLC.

Sora is scheduled to be added to the game on October 18 and joins the list of "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" DLC characters already in the game, including "Tekken's" Kazuya and Pyra and Mythra from "Xenoblade Chronicles 2."

"Kingdom Hearts" fans can now officially rejoice as Sora has been announced as the final DLC character of "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate." The "Kingdom Hearts" character has been one of the fan favorites as far as "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" DLC character predictions go.

According to a press release on the Nintendo website, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications Nick Chavez said that "Having a fan-favorite character like Sora join the ranks of 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' is the perfect way to close out the Fighters Pass expansions."

Sora is set to roll out on October 18. The Nintendo press release also says that the "Kingdom Hearts" character "excels at fighting in the air" when played in the game.

"While he is easily launched by opponents, Sora's powerful, combo-based attacks using his mighty Keyblade make him a formidable challenger," according to the press release.

Challenger Pack 11

Sora is part of "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's" Challenger Pack 11. Challenger Pack 11, in turn, is part of the game's Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2.

Also included in the new challenger pack is a new stage called Hollow Bastion, which is featured in many "Kingdom Hearts" games.

According to Nintendo, "The dynamic stage contains one platform in its center, and, as the battle nears its close, players will travel to a special area inspired by Dive to the Heart with visuals featuring some familiar faces from the 'Kingdom Hearts' series."

Players who download Challenger Pack 11 will also get nine "Kingdom Hearts" tracks. Those who have played the "Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory" game will get a track called "Dearly Beloved - Swing Version."

If you're a fan of other "Kingdom Hearts" characters like Riku, Kairi, and Roxas, you'll get to see them as part of a new Spirit Board that will be added.

Other 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' DLC Characters

Sora is the 12th and last "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" DLC character. All in all, the total of playable characters for the Nintendo Switch game is 82.

Teams such as Pyra and Mythra from "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" and Steve and Alex from "Minecraft" are counted as solo players.

Prior to the announcement of Sora's addition to the game, Kazuya Mishima from "Tekken" was announced as the second to the last DLC character in June.

Here is the complete list of "Super Smash Bros." DLC characters:

Piranha Plant

Joker

Hero

Banjo and Kazooie

Terry

Byleth

Min Min

Steve and Alex

Sephiroth

Pyra and Mythra

Kazuya

Sora

