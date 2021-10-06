A massive data breach has compromised next Level Apparel's employee email accounts. The American clothing company, an e-commerce operator, also warns its consumers since their banking accounts might also be attacked by the hackers behind the malicious campaign.

"We are informing you about an incident that may have involved some information maintained in some of our employees' email accounts," said Next Level Apparel via its latest blog post.

What makes this new massive U.S. data breach is that the hackers were able to access the names of Next Level Apparel's consumers. On the other hand, their SSNs (Social Security Numbers), as well as their payment card numbers, driver's license numbers, payment card numbers, financial or checking account numbers, and medical information, were also compromised.

Next Level Apparel Now Enhancing Its System

According to WJHG News Channel 7's latest report, the American apparel designer has conducted an investigation to identify further the severity of the new data breach it is suffering from.

NLA said that its security experts discovered an unknown individual accessing the company's database. Involved researchers added that the unauthorized internal activity happened numerous times between Feb. 17 and Apr. 28.

However, the company did not clarify if the anonymous hacker was able to view the actual sensitive information of its consumers. Next Level Apparel is just one of the companies and agencies that have fallen victim to massive security breaches.

Recently, it was reported that hackers sold Fujitsu's database in Marketo. On the other hand, Ransomware gang hackers also targeted Ukraine. However, they were eventually arrested by the authorities.

What Next Level Apparel's Consumers Should Do

NLA's official blog post explained that consumers also need to do their part so that they can ensure their banking accounts' safety.

The apparel designer explained that consumers need to review their banking statements to identify any suspicious activity in their financial accounts. NLA added that if an individual sees an unauthorized purchase in their debit or credit card linked to Next Level Apparel, the best thing they can do is contact FTC (Federal Trade Commission).

For more news updates about Next Level Apparel's data breach and other serious security threats in the U.S., always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

