Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen recently shared his knowledge about the internal system and the activities of the giant social media platform.



During the previous hearings, she shared that Facebook tends to prioritize its profits over loyal consumers across the globe. On the other hand, she also explained how Instagram's alleged toxic system affects the mental health of its users, especially young girls.

Now, Haugen will attend another meeting with the Select Committee, which is assigned to investigate the U.S. Capitol riots that happened back on Jan. 6. In the upcoming hearing, she is expected to share details on how FB contributed to the recent commotions.

Facebook Whistleblower To Shed Light on Capitol Riots

According to the Daily Caller's latest report, California's 28th District Congressional Representative and the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff confirmed the upcoming hearing, expected to take place on Thursday, Oct. 8.

"According to this Facebook whistleblower, shutting down the civic integrity team and turning off election misinformation tools contributed to the Jan 6 insurrection," he said via his official Twitter post.

As of the moment, the announcement about the Facebook whistleblower's meeting with the Select Committee already generated more than 14,000 likes, 4,400 retweets, and 170 quote tweets. This just shows that many individuals across the globe are waiting on her testimonies.

Although Frances hasn't shared much about how FB's content affected the recent Capitol riots, one of the commentators on Schiff said that the one mainly managing Facebook should be held accountable for the deaths during the commotions.

Haugen Don't Want Facebook To Be Broken Up?

Quartz reported that Haugen provided some document leaks about how Facebook's content harms its users. Despite all the issues that the social media platform's issues, she said that she still wants Facebook to operate.

However, the whistleblower added that FB needs to change its rules and regulations and how it currently handles its ecosystem. As of the moment, Facebook still hasn't accepted her suggestion.

