"Yakuza" creator, Toshihiro Nagoshi, leaves Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, ending his 32 years of stay in the former.

The "Yakuza" creator brought the long-time producer and director of the successful franchise, Daisuke Sato, along with his departure, according to PC Gamer.

The sudden development from the two masterminds of the "Yakuza" gaming franchise comes amid the reports claiming that the Chinese firm, NetEase, is trying to pirate Nagoshi from his long-time company Sega.

However, the creator of "Yakuza" kept mum about his next move and only confirmed that he is leaving both Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega, as per IGN's latest report.

'Yakuza' Creator, Toshihiro Nagoshi, Leaves Sega, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

The official website of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio published the message of Nagoshi, confirming that he is letting go of his position in the firm as he leaves.

The now-former head of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio further extended his gratitude to the fans who supported his creation, the "Yakuza" series.

The "Yakuza" creator went on to acknowledge the support of his colleagues to his craft, which he said has helped him push the boundaries.

Nagoshi added that both the series he created and the studio he helped established will continue without him.

As mentioned, the producer and director of the "Yakuza" series, Daisuke Sato, is following the creator's departure.

As per Kotaku, Sato also played a major role in the popular gaming franchise, which includes his stint as the producer of the series, and the director of the "Yakuza 3."

'Yakuza Creator' NetEase Transfer Rumors

Last Aug. 30, Bloomberg reported that the Chinese gaming developer and publisher, NetEase, is already in "final negotiations" with the creator of Yakuza to take him from his longtime employer, Sega.

The report further disclosed that Nogoshi is slated to create his own team, along with new gaming titles for the China-based company.

NetEase is the developer behind popular mobile games, including "Knives Out," "Cyber Hunter," and "Identity V."

The Chinese firm also holds a license to distribute international titles, such as "Starcraft 2," "World of Warcraft," and even "Overwatch" in the Asian nation.

However, Nogoshi has yet to confirm or deny the said report.

Read Also: Yakuza Kiwami 2 Is Officially A Go, But Here's Why It's More Than A 'Yakuza 2' Remake [Trailer]

'Yakuza: Like a Dragon' Sequel

To fill the gap that Nagoshi left in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the "Yakuza" series producer, Masayoshi Yokoyama, will sit as the director of the firm.

Yokoyama further announced that they are already working on a sequel of the "Yakuza: Like a Dragon."

Related Article: Xbox Game Pass January 2021 List: 'Yakuza,' 'Cyber Shadow,' 'The Medium' Among Additional Games

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.