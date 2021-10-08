Apple Store is Down Just in Time Apple Watch Series 7's Preparation For Pre Orders

The Apple App Store was recently on downtime ahead of the Apple Watch Series pre-order event. According to the latest report, the online store will resume working at around 5 AM PT.

Apple Online Store is Down Right Now

According to a report by Macrumors on Friday, Oct.8, users would encounter a message when they attempt to visit the Apple App Store. Upon going to the official website of the company, you will be reminded that "you are early" for the Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders.

Since 2020, the Cupertino giant has been rolling out several pre-orders for the select Apple devices. Currently, the pre-orders for the newest smartwatch are now up for this week.

Furthermore, the pre-order for the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available to over 50 countries worldwide. The tech titan is eyeing to release the fresh smartwatch model next Friday, Oct.15.

Somehow, many people believe that the downtime for Apple's online store has a different meaning. Some claimed that there are rumors about it involving supply chain problems.

For those who want to purchase Apple Watch Series 7, it will cost you $399 for the aluminum variations. Moreover, you can also select your desired color options from blue, red, green, midnight, and starlight.

If you want to opt for a more advanced model, you can check the titanium and stainless steel models of the smartwatch. However, expect that they would be more expensive than the standard ones.

Must-See Features For Upcoming Apple Watch Series

From another story written by 9to5Mac, the new Apple Watch 7 Series will feature fast charging power, as well as advanced brightness mode. In addition, users should anticipate the near pricing of it compared to the previous Apple Watch Series 6.

However, what sets it different from its predecessor is its larger screen. The latest smartwatch will sport a slightly bigger chassis. In fact, there are many options that were changed for the Series 7, such as the new 41mm and 45mm sizes options.

Apple Watch Series 7 Images Seen on Facebook

Last month, we reported that there were swirling rumors about the potential processor of the Apple Watch Series 7. According to a popular developer from Ireland, the Cupertino titan will retain the same CPU that it has used in the Series 6 smartwatches.

Particularly, the processor under the name "t8301" was rumored to be the upcoming CPU housed in the Apple S6 system.

Earlier this October, another report appeared on Facebook about the leaked flat-edged design of the new Apple Watch. The report wrote that the bezel now has a smaller size of 40%.

Meanwhile, the recent FCC documents unveiled the wireless connection module of Series 7. Most likely, the company could allow the 60.56Gz transmitter for internal use only. Expect to see more of its features in the next few days.

