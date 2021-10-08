Apple Watch Series 7 prices leaked online for all of its upcoming variants just hours before the Cupertino giant kick off its pre-orders.

That said, the Apple Store's website has been down as the iPhone maker prepares for the influx of people trying to get their hands on the next-generation wearable, the Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 7 Prices

As per MacRumors, Apple has yet to officially disclose the pricing of its upcoming smart wearable, which is expected to release along with the opening of the pre-orders.

However, a prominent leaker of the Cupertino giant, Jon Prosser, was able to learn the comprehensive price details of all the Apple Watch Series 7 models ahead of the official announcement.

That said, it turns out that the costings of the Series 7 are quite similar to its previous generation, the Apple Watch Series 6. It is to note that both Series 6 and 7 carry a starting price to the tune of $399.

Meanwhile, the highest price of the upcoming model is the 45 mm Titanium that comes with GPS and cellular features, which cost a whopping $849.

On the other hand, the stainless steel variants start at $699, which already features a sport band, GPS, and cellular connectivity.

Here is the comprehensive price list that included all of the Series 7 variants, at least in the United States:

41mm Titanium: $799

45mm Titanium: $849

41mm Stainless Steel with Sport band: $699

45mm Stainless Steel with Sport band: $749

41mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop: $749

45mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop: $799

41mm Aluminum with GPS only: $399

45mm Aluminum with GPS only: $429

41mm Aluminum 41mm: $499

45mm Aluminum: $529

Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Orders

The Apple Watch Series 7's pre-orders will start on Oct. 8 at 8 am in the United States. It will simultaneously open in over 50 countries across the globe.

Meanwhile, the latest smartwatch is scheduled to start shipping by next Friday or on Oct. 15, as per Tech Radar's latest report.

Apple Watch Series 7: What to Expect

The Apple Watch Series 7 has been unveiled alongside the iPad Mini and the iPhone 13 last Sept 24, but the latter may have taken the spotlight. So, here's a reminder of what to expect from the upcoming smartwatch.

One of the highlights of the Series 7 is its improvements on the health sensors of the Apple Watch, which includes the heartbeat monitor and the ECG.

Not to mention that the next-gen Apple Watch also featured upgrades for the blood oxygen monitor or SpO2, fall detection, and fitness add-ons.

On top of that, the Cupertino giant also boasted that the Series 7 is also getting a much brighter display, which could help its users to use it in outdoors setting. What's more, Apple also included a longer battery life for the next-gen smartwatch.

