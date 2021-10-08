Smartphone tech has come a long way since the early days of the first iPhone and its contemporaries. But as usual, current smartphone owners will always want more.

In a survey conducted by Tesco Mobile involving smartphone owners in the UK, it was found out that most people want these features, reports Express:

Universal caller ID that will tell you literally whoever is calling

Uncrackable screens

Wireless charging from anywhere

Option to get cheaper food and shopping items

Reject phone contract price hikes automatically

Automatically sort images and delete any duplicates

Option to give away leftover phone data as a charitable donation

A drunk text filter for those who are very handsy with their phones when inebriated

Automatic social media lock if you've scrolled for too long

Option to FaceTime somebody famous directly

Furthermore, the data collected by the survey also revealed a few other interesting points.

For instance, only 39% of the survey participants said that they currently own their dream smartphone. As for the others, 71% of them say that they don't own their dream phone because of high prices, and 16% say they can't because they're in a contract.

Smartphone usage all over the world has grown significantly over the past several years. According to BankMyCell, there are roughly 6.37 billion smartphones in the world today. For perspective, the world population is estimated to be 7.9 billion people.

In other words, over 80% of the entire population of the world owns a smartphone, and the numbers just keep growing year after year.

Which of These Dream Smartphone Tech Is Already Here?

A good number of the technologies laid out in the Tesco survey actually already exist. Perhaps one of the newest is wireless charging.

The world is increasingly trying to untangle itself from cables and it shows. Any new smartphone model from the past year has sported wireless charging tech, such as the brand new Apple iPhone 13, and perhaps even its successor, the iPhone 14.

Google is also in on the hype, with their upcoming Pixel 6 Android phone rumored to have a 23W wireless charging stand, as per The Verge.

Wireless charging technology has grown so much that, in fact, there's already an entire room that can wirelessly charge any Apple or Android smartphone wirelessly--even laptops. As for wireless charging literally anywhere, however, that tech still doesn't exist--yet.

Uncrackable screens? Modern smartphone screens have certainly come close enough, but they can still be cracked with enough force. And considering that phones such as the OnePlus 10 Pro being "all-screen" with no face buttons, this could come in handy.

Lastly, drunk text filters. There's no tech in existence that can theoretically perform a job like this, but perhaps a hint of artificial intelligence can at least make drunk texts a bit less crass. However, this might not be a priority for smartphone designers these days.

