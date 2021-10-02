Apple is allegedly already planning things for the upcoming iPhone 14, and it's good news for data hoarders.

With the iPhone 13 still experiencing a few production delays, the next-gen iPhone 14 has already entered the rumor mill, and it's apparently going to double the storage capacity of the current model: 2 TB, to be exact, reported TechRadar.

The rumor comes from MyDrivers, though they don't really have a good reputation due to a lot of hit-and-miss.

As such, it's good to not take this rumor as accurate yet, until Apple formally announces it within the next 11 months.

Another part of the rumor mentioned something about the switch to a new type of flash storage, which could theoretically explain the massive storage capacity.

Called QLC or quad-level cell, this specific technology is known for improving performance and capacity at a lower cost.

However, Apple might only be offering the 2TB storage option in the Pro Models, specifically the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. That is, if they're even named like that at all.

Obviously, they're going to cost a good amount of money.

Other rumors about the Apple iPhone 14 have already surfaced aside from the 2TB storage option.

For one, a few leaked renders seem to show the phone without a camera bump, and with design cues that look like they were inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Read also: Apple iPhone 14 to Feature a Redesign, Moving Away from the iPhone X Looks from 2017 Says Analyst

Apple iPhone 14 2TB: What's Even The Point?

Looking at a few rumors for the iPhone 14, it could make sense that Apple wants to double the storage capacity of their current-generation top dog.

One of these rumors mention a significant camera upgrade: a 48MP camera sensor, which will enable users to capture higher resolution video and images.

For comparison's sake, the tiPhone 13 Pro's camera is capable of shooting HDR video at 4K resolution, with options for 24, 25, 30, and 60 FPS, as per DXOMark.

If there's one thing you should know, high-resolution video and images consume a lot of space.

If you shoot a 20-minute video at a resolution of, say, 4K at 60 FPS, you'll easily fill up a 16GB SD card. A single minute of video will already consume 750MB of storage space.

This is likely why the iPhone 13 Pro, especially the Pro Max, are billed as phones for content creators. These people take a lot of videos and images and would love to have as much space on their phone as they can, more so if they don't have their usual camera equipment with them.

There's also the case of not needing to store all the media you consume, such as movies, TV shows, and even music. Why let them take up valuable storage space on your phone when you can just stream them over the internet?

Still, people will find it hard to turn down a 2TB Apple iPhone. You really can't go wrong with getting as much storage as you can, right?

Related: Apple Is Reporting LONG Delivery Times For iPhone 13 Units

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.