Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is bringing its own internet browser to the Wear OS platform. Users could now browse the web and enjoy different features in the newest smartwatches.

What Could Samsung Internet Offer to Galaxy Watch 4 Series?

According to a report by Android Community on Friday, Oct. 8, those who have Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can now browse the net on a small screen. The tech site has tested the internet browsing features of the smartwatch and they turned out to be manageable.

Just like the usual internet browser that we use, you can watch short clips on YouTube or do a quick search through Google. The small screen is suited for simple tasks that are common when browsing the net.

Through Samsung Internet, you can navigate the website from one edge to another edge. Also, you can utilize the zoom mode toggle that is perfect for magnifying texts or images.

At the moment, the dedicated browsing internet for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can now be installed from your smartwatch. All you have to do is to go to the Play Store app and search "Samsung Internet" right away.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Set Up on Google Pay

The South Korean tech giant is not new anymore to smartwatch internet browsers. Samsung has previously added the feature to its old Tizen-based smartwatches, according to The Verge.

Even so, the Cupertino-based firm Apple has also a similar internet browser technology for its Apple Watch. The users could access via Safari browser.

When it comes to setting up Google Pay on your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, it will only require you a few steps to follow. First, the very important thing that you should do is to install the app on your designated wearable.

After completing the installation process, search for Google Pay. Next, it will be automatically linked to your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Make sure to check all of the cards from the list of your choices.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Body Fat Calculator

Last August, a report said that the Galaxy Watch 4 has an unusual health feature for those who want to know their fat content in the body. Through the built-in fat calculator, you could now determine your fat content measurement.

Over the past years, Samsung has been finding ways to create a useful technology for health-conscious users through its smartwatch. Moreover, the Wear OS could not only measure body fat, but it could also know the water content and monitor the skeletal muscles.

The body fat content measurement is pretty uncommon for typical smartwatches in the market. Despite the advancement in technology. The fitness features usually revolve around blood, heart, and breathing monitoring.

Notably, the integration of the Galaxy Watch 4 with Google Wear OS was the latest collaboration from the two tech titans.

