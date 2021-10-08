Google announced that it has partnered with UN Women, the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), as well as the non-profit organization Digital campaigns.

The giant tech firm confirmed these anti-cyber attack efforts after it discovered that thousands of users, especially journalists, are currently at risk of serious malicious campaigns.

Recently, the search engine company warned the public that around 14,000 Gmail users were targeted by the Russia-linked hacking group called APT28. Google added that its security team discovered an increasing number of cyberattacks.

These malicious campaigns were believed to target high-profile Google users, as well as groups specifically. Since the security threat posed by various online attackers and cybercriminals, the tech firm is now forced to enhance its security efforts to protect its high-risk users.

Google To Deliver 10,000 Free Security Keys

According to Google's official blog, the company has been protecting its users from serious data leaks using its so-called APP (Advanced Protection Program).

Google APP relies on security keys to protect its enrolled users from sophisticated phishing attacks, malware, and other malicious campaigns. Now, Google confirmed that it has partnered with various organizations and agencies across the globe.

The company added that these new collaborations would soon offer around 10,000 free security keys to thousands of users at risk of massive hacking activities. Google's new partnerships just show that it is now prioritizing the security of its loyal users.

In other news, the company is expected to auto-enroll millions of users for its upcoming Google Two-Step Verification System.

New Google Partnerships' Other Details

According to ZDNet's latest report, Google's new collaborations would make drastic efforts to enhance the Titan Security keys, as well as educational materials.

"Equipping our participants with Google Titan Keys alongside the Advanced Protection Program Team has allowed us to improve our participant's cyber hygiene with a more secure method for protecting and authenticating their accounts," said IFE Election Technology Senior Global Advisory, Dr. Stephen Boyce.

