Apple Watch Series 7 is the latest smartwatch model of the giant iPhone maker. Now, the tech manufacturer confirmed that consumers can already make their most-awaited pre-orders.

On the other hand, various internet carriers also confirmed their first offers for the advanced Apple wearable device.

If you are one of the interested consumers, you can definitely expect better smartwatch performance when using the new Apple Watch Series 7. "Largest, most advanced display yet.

Most durable Apple Watch ever," said the iPhone maker via its official online Apple Store. When visiting the website, you will see that there is now the "Order Now" button, which is located in the upper-right corner of your screen.

Apple Watch Series Pre-Orders

The official Apple Store currently offers different variants of the new Apple Watch Series 7. You can either have the model with Leather Link, Sport Loop, Braided Loop, Milanese Steel Loop, or Solo Loop band.

On the other hand, each model costs $399, $499, $449, $799, or $749. When it comes to specs, MacRumors reported that the new smartwatch lineup of Apple offers a 33% faster charging feature.

On the other hand, the cases available right now are stainless steel, aluminum, and titanium. Those who already pre-ordered the new Apple Watch Series 7, could expect their most-awaited device to be shipped this Oct. 15, or around November, as reported by 9To5Mac.

Carriers' First Apple Watch Series 7 Offers

Since Apple already confirmed Watch Series 7 pre-orders, carriers also announced their first offers for the new smartwatch lineup. These include the following:

Verizon

$100 e-gift card

Consumers are required to purchase the new Apple Watch Series 7 in the official Apple Store and activate the device with Verizon.

This offer is also provided by T-Mobile and Sprint.

AT&T

$200 off in bill credits

Consumers are required to purchase two Apple Watch models before they can redeem the offer.

Customers also need to place their orders on a qualifying installment plan with the carrier.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch models need to be two new lines or one new line and an upgraded version.

As of the moment, these are only the confirmed offers of these giant telcos. But, you can expect better ones in the following days or months. All you need to do is wait for further announcements from Verizon, AT&T, and other internet carriers.

