"Dota 2" TI10 already started on Oct. 7. But, it is quite different from other The International esports tournament since the organizers confirmed that the venue would not accommodate audiences for this current event.

To make the situation more thrilling, "Dota 2" organizers decided to use an artificial crowd cheer function called Spectator Cheer. This feature allows the fans to send virtual cheers.

However, it seems like the popular game's fans are very disappointed with the virtual crow cheers. Right now, the "Dota 2" subreddit's members are sharing their opinions, which are usually negative.

"For TI10 they made it so you can click on the team logos in-game to play a cheer sound for everyone who is watching. Is it possible to turn it off/mute it? Preferably without muting the game sound completely." said one of the subreddit's members.

'Dota 2' TI10 Fans' Suggestions

According to PC Gamer's latest report, the current artificial crowd cheer of the ongoing "Dota 2" The International 10 can't be turned off. Right now, the tech team of "Dota 2" TI10 still hasn't confirmed if they would soon release an option to deactivate the artificial crow cheer for those who don't want to use it.

The lack of audience affects the current The International 10 event, and the Spectator Cheer seems to be unhelpful. Because of this, some of the complainers provided their suggestions.

They explained that "Dota 2" organizers should enhance the feature to offer more interactive capabilities. But, they added that being there would be the best option to solve the issue.

However, fans still need to wait longer since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is forcing government officials to implement safety restrictions to avoid further infections.

Current 'Dota 2' Team Standings

Dot Esports reported that Thunder Predator and Quincy Crew were already eliminated from the TI10. As of the moment, here are the remaining teams and their standings:

Groun A:

Virtus.pro

Undying

Alliance

Invictus Gaming

OG

T1

Team Aster

Evil Geniuses

Group B:

PSG.LGD

Team Secret

beastcoast

Vici Gaming

Elephant

SG Esports

Fnatic

Team Spirit

The current esports tournament of "Dota 2" would last until Oct. 10.

