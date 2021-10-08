(Photo : GettlyImages/ SOPA Images ) Apple TV+ app

Apple is pushing to expand its production for Apple TV+ as more projects are expected to be released. Now, the tech giant has started construction on two new facilities in Culver City near Los Angeles, California.

Apple Starts Construction of Production Facility

The new facility will be divided into two buildings that will have more than 550,000 square feet. It will be located along the National, Washington, and Venice boulevards. The two buildings will be divided by a wall.

According to an Apple representative's exclusive interview with Variety, the facilities will be mixed-use.

Apple did not disclose the type of production studio space that it would include in its project.

Apple has not provided a specific timeline for when the facility would be operational, only stating that the project was still in its early stages. Once it is completed, the Culver City campus will be the company's headquarters for the region.

Also Read: Apple Music, Apple TV+ and other Apple Services Can Now Be Accessed on Non-Apple Products

In July, it was learned that Apple had been looking for at least half a million square feet to add to its existing leases.

It is assumed that the move is planned in order to prevent production delays that can occur while searching for adequate filming space.

In 2017, it was reported that Apple had been looking for real estate in Culver. At that point, Apple had stated that it was initially looking for office space instead of a place for video production, according to MacDaily News.

In 2018, it was reported that the tech giant leased 200,000 square feet of space. Apple had leased a four-story building in Washington Boulevard.

Apple TV+ is a streaming service that is trying to compete with streaming giants such as Netflix and Hulu. The subscription of Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month in the United States, with a seven-day free trial.

The service gave users a free year of service, but Apple TV+ ended the promotion in June.

Also, there is the option of an annual subscription for $49.99. The fee gives you access to all Apple Originals, from TV shows to movies, but if you wish to access the Apple TV Channel, the subscription is separate, according to Android Authority.

Los Angeles Lease

Apple has leased 200,000 square feet of property in Culver City, California, a plan that was reported back in 2017. It is to support its efforts to expand its production of original video content, according to Apple Insider.

According to The Real Deal, Apple has also leased a separate 185,000 square feet property in the center of Los Angeles.

The tech giant took possession of a new project at Washington Boulevard that was slated to become HBO's new headquarters.

The property includes 4,500 square feet of retail space, but it is not known whether the company will occupy it or if it will lease it to a third party.

The new office of the tech giant is minutes away from an 85,000-square-foot production facility that it has been linked to since 2020, with reports saying that Apple has finalized the lease on that location.

When Apple purchased Beats, it acquired a significant presence in Culver City. Beats opened a new site just minutes away from Apple's Washington site in 2014.

Related Article: Apple TV+ Celebrates the Season Finale of 'Servant' as Platform Teams Up With Two Restaurants to Offer Free Pizza to Fans

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.