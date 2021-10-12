The Pokémon Company International has launched the following new Pokémon animated content and merchandise, offering Trainers more ways to engage with Pokémon as the brand continues its 25th-anniversary celebrations.

"Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle" Premieres on Netflix

Trainers around the world (outside of Japan, China, and Korea) can now tune in to Netflix to watch the newest animated movie in the Pokémon franchise, "Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle." The film follows the journey of a human boy named Koko, who was raised by a lone Zarude. It tells of Koko's adventures with Ash and Pikachu in exploring the bonds between Pokémon and humans, as well as between a parent and a child. A new trailer for the movie also launches today and can be viewed here.

Pokémon TCG: A Celebration for 25th Anniversary

The highly anticipated Pokémon Trading Card Game: Celebrations expansion, which commemorates 25 years of Pokémon, has begun releasing at participating retailers around the world. Available in nine different products, Celebrations features fan-favorite Pokémon, card artwork, and gameplay mechanics spanning the history of the Pokémon TCG.

Celebrations also introduce a specially designed Classic Collection of 25 cards that are close remakes of iconic cards from the franchise, such as Base Set Charizard, Umbreon ☆, and Tapu Lele-GX. Furthermore, many Celebrations products contain promo cards that combine recently discovered Pokémon with popular mechanics from previous sets, such as Light Pokémon, Delta Species (δ) Pokémon, and Pokémon Star (☆).

Pokémon TCG: V Battle Decks Featuring Rayquaza V and Noivern V Released

Trainers can now pick up new V Battle Decks showcasing Rayquaza V and Noivern V that make it easy and fun to learn how to play the Pokémon TCG. Each V Battle Deck provides everything needed to play the Pokémon TCG, including a standard 60-card deck, how-to-play guides, and accessories. Also available is the V Battle Deck-Rayquaza vs. Noivern bundle version, which includes two ready-to-play decks, accessories, and eight additional Trainer cards.

For additional information on "Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle," visit the official movie website at Zarude.Pokemon.com. To learn more about the Pokémon TCG, visit Pokemon.com/TCG.

