Google Arts & Culture is now offering a virtual tour of the Great Wall of China as part of its growing library of virtual tours that include cultural landmarks and museums.

The virtual tour features a Street View-style virtual tour experience that includes more than 300 images of the Great Wall as well as stories about its architectural details.

The Great Wall of China is a series of fortifications that were built as protection from nomadic groups. Certain sections of the Great Wall were built as early as the 7th century B.C.

Google Arts & Culture has added a new virtual tour featuring The Great Wall of China. The virtual tour is called "Walk the Great Wall."

"Today, in collaboration with renowned Great Wall expert Dong Yaohui and curators from Gubei Water Town, Google Arts & Culture presents a new theme page enabling people to visit the Great Wall virtually," Google Arts & Culture Program Manager Pierre Caessa said in a Google blog post announcing the new virtual tour.

According to a report by Digital Trends, "The Street View-style experience features a 360-degree virtual tour of one of the best-preserved sections of the Great Wall."

It also includes 370 photos of the Great Wall as well as 35 stories that talk about the architectural details of the structure.

The Great Wall of China is a series of fortifications that were built as protection from nomadic groups. The Great Wall includes barriers, fortresses, barracks, and even beacon towers that form the defense system.

According to the Google blog post, the Great Wall took over 2,000 years to construct, and a third of it "has already disappeared." The full official length of the Great Wall is 21,196.18km.

The Great Wall of China is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

What is Google Arts & Culture

Google Arts & Culture is a non-profit initiative that works with cultural institutions and artists around the world, according to its website. Using the latest technology, Google Arts & Culture lets people visit places, view art, and learn about important events.

You can access Google Arts & Culture via its app or website "to enjoy the collections of over 2000 museums, art galleries and other cultural institutions no matter where you are," according to Google.

Per the Digital Trends report, the initiative has been growing its library of virtual tours. Aside from "Walk the Great Wall," you can explore other popular cultural landmarks and heritage sites around the world like India's Taj Mahal, the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, and the Palace of Versailles in France.

If you are into museums, Google Arts & Culture also offers virtual tours of museums around the world. Museum virtual tours that are part of its library include the Museo Frida Kahlo in Mexico and The British Museum in London.

Sporting locations can even be explored thanks to Google Arts & Culture. Among the sporting locations that you can virtually explore are the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Australian National Surfing Museum.

