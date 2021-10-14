(Photo : Pixabay/PhotoMIX-Company) VR devices

Vudu's streaming app is now supported on Facebooks Oculus Quest 1 and Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality or VR devices.

Vudu App Now Supported on Oculus

A spokesperson told The Verge that more than a hundred 3D titles are now available to purchase or rent.

The streaming service, owned by Fandango and purchased from Walmart in 2020, supports free, ad-supported movies and TV and purchases and rentals.

In addition to the hundred titles available on the app in 3D, the streaming service offers more than 200,000 titles to rent or purchase to stream on other devices. It also has thousands of ad-supported titles. This marks the first time that the streaming app can be used on VR devices.

The chief commercial officer of the company, Kevin Shepela, said that they are thrilled to be working with Facebook's Oculus to help transport fans to new worlds in the most immersive formats available.

The spokesperson for Fandango did not reveal whether it planned to expand to other VR devices too.

Following its acquisition of Vudu in 2020, Fandango discontinued its FandangoNow streaming service, indicating it felt that Vudu was the obvious safe way forward in the streaming space, according to Engadget.

In addition to its rentals, Vudu emphasizes the massive number of 4K UHD titles that it can stream, far more than its rivals, although the support for UHD streaming on other streaming platforms grew in the past few years.

According to the Vudu spokesperson, the films available to rent in 3D on Oculus include "Ready Player One" for $3.99, "The Meg" for $3.99, "Live Die Repeat" for $3.99, "Rampage" and for $3.99.

You can also get "The Lego Movie" for $3.99, "San Andreas" for $3.99, "Resident Evil: Retribution" for $4.99, and "X-Men: Days of Future Past" for $4.99.

It also includes "Jurassic World" for $4.99, "How to Train Your Dragon 2" for $4.99, "Saw: The Final Chapter" for $4.99, "Everest" for $4.99, and "Minions" for $4.99

You can also get "Transformers: The Last Knight" for $4.99, "The Martian" for $4.99, "The Walk" for $4.99, and "The Boss Baby: Family Business" for $5.99.

The streaming app also allows 3D movie and TV purchases, as well as 2D and 3D bundles. You can purchase "Gravity" and "Mad Max: Fury Road" in 3D for $14.99 and $19.99.

You can also get "Venom" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" bundles can be purchased for $24.99 and $34.99, respectively, according to Android Central.

Oculus Quest VR devices also have a list of workout games that users can play to get fit.

Also, Oculus Quest users can access their Facebook messenger via the device.

How Vudu Works

What makes Vudu different from the rest of the streaming platforms is a digital content delivery platform only. You can create a free account and watch the content for free with commercials.

You can purchase content to watch anytime through the app or a linked platform. You can also rent the content.

Vudu gives a simplified interface similar to Netflix. On the website, you will see the categories on top, like "Movies," "TV," and "My Vudu."

The "My Vudu" is where all of your purchases and rentals can be seen. It also has a quick tool to redeem a digital copy or code, and it lets you access your account, settings, and support.

