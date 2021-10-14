A new Facebook whistleblower claims that she has strong evidence against the social media giant. Recently, FB also faced some allegations, stating that the giant tech firm's alleged toxic platform affects its young users' mental health, especially young girls.

This was testified by the recent Facebook insider named Frances Haugen, who said that she has internal documents that prove how toxic Facebook's platform really is. Now, the new FB whistleblower agrees to testify in the U.K. Parliament.

Sophie Zhang said that the social media giant fired her because she pointed out its failure to prevent election interference in various countries, including Honduras.

However, her claims were rejected by a Facebook spokesperson, saying that FB's team strongly disagrees with her characterizations.

New Facebook Whistleblower To Testify

According to CNBC's latest report, a parliamentary committee said on an Online Safety Bill statement that Zhang's upcoming testimony against the giant online platform would happen this coming Oct. 18.

As of the moment, the proposed legislation says that if Facebook is unable to solve or prove the allegations of illegal or harmful content, it would be forced to pay expensive fines.

On the other hand, the U.K. lawmakers said that they would ask the new Facebook whistleblower about her work since she claimed that she is one of the former data scientists for the alleged Facebook Site Integrity fake engagement, which is believed to be handling bot accounts linked to various government agencies, including Russia.

However, this would still remain speculation until Zhang proves that her accusations against FB are true on the upcoming U.K. Parliament trial.

Facebook Updates Policies, Including on Online Bullying

Although many critics are targeting Facebook, the giant social media platform is still enhancing its service to protect its users and offer them new advanced features to improve their experience.

Now, Facebook Newsroom's official blog post confirmed that FB is enhancing its policies against online bullying and harassment. Both of these harmful activities have been pestering many consumers for the past few years.

"We do not allow bullying and harassment on our platform, but when it does happen, we act," said the giant online platform.

