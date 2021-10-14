Fujifilm's new Instax Link Wide printer has finally arrived. The giant camera manufacturer and printer developer confirmed its latest product's arrival on Oct. 13.

Right now, there are different models of the popular Instax printer. However, most of them still have limitations. This is why some consumers tend to use their mirrorless cameras and smartphones to take photos.

After that, they would just send their captured images to an Instax printer lying on their house to print those photos. As of the moment, most Instax printers can only print in the 1.8 by 2.4 inches format.

Some photographers find this output very small for their landscape or groups. Now, this issue could now be solved by the latest Fujifilm Instax Link Wide printer mode.

Fujifilm Instax Wide Printer Solves One Annoying Issue

According to Android Community's latest report, the new Fujifilm Instax Link Wide printer is much larger compared to the regular Instax printer models.

This means that it has twice the size of a credit card. Specifically, Fujifilm decided to create its new Instax printer with a dimension of 86 mm x 54 mm. Although this size would not easily fit your wallet, you can still carry it in your pocket.

On the other hand, some critics have already confirmed that its wide-format photo output is quite great for landscape or group photos, allowing you, your friends, and your loved ones to be in a single image without any of them having cropped off.

In other news.

New Instax Link Wide App is Also Integrated

The new Fujifilm Instax Link Wide printer model doesn't only solve one of the main issues in instant photo output. The Wired also reported that the tech firm also released the latest Instax Link Wide application.

This app is currently available for both iOS and Android smartphones. The new Link Wide app is quite similar to the recent Mini Link application version.

But, this model now offers a better layout, as well as easier and smoother navigation features. If you want to know more details about it, you can click this link.

