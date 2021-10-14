"Minecraft" pig now has a real-life working version after a YouTuber that goes by the name Electo produced its rideable form, dubbing it with a witty moniker, "Hamborghini."

As per PCGamer's report, Electo is not just a content creator equipped with some sense of humor and compelling creativity. He has skills in technical engineering as well.

It is to note that his YouTube channel is filled with videos wherein he creates random fancy stuff like a real-life "Among Us" Impostor, or another "Minecraft" reference, a three-feet tall creeper.

'Minecraft' Pig Comes to Life

And now, Electo used his engineering skills and creativity, once agian, to create a rideable "Minecraft" pig that could even reach speeds up to 20mph.

Aside from the "Minecraft" pig coming to life, Electo even added an interesting twist to his "Hamborghini" by adding an IR sensor in its head, which helps it detect the 3D-printed carrot in front of him. It makes it seem like the pig is running for his food.

"Minecraft' Pig: How Electo Created It

According to TechSpot, the YouTuber started out by looking for the battery that will power up the real-life "Minecraft" pig. However, instead of looking for a brand new pre-made battery, which could go about $400, he searched for a cheaper alternative online.

During his battery hunting on the internet, Electo found a person he called a "sketchy welder" to supply the power of his latest project.

After which, now that Electo found a way to power up his Hamborghini, he moved on to making it a drivable vehicle.

To make his project turn left or right, the YouTuber had to stuff a skateboard wheel to serve as its feet. Then, to keep it spinning, he slapped a motor to run the "Minecraft" pig.

Electo went on to paint the vehicle pink to make it look like its counterpart on the iconic gaming title, "Minecraft."

But some of you may wonder, how will this vehicle maneuver without a steering wheel? That's where the YouTuber got a little creative again by using an IR sensor and his 3D-printed carrot stick.

All he has to do is to turn the carrot in the direction that he wants the pig to go to.

'Minecraft' Pig Top Speed

Now that Hamborghini is up and running, Electo tested the speeds of his real-life "Minecraft '' pig by racing against one of his buddies, who will run on foot.

The competition ended with the Hamborghini outrunning his friend, topping at impressive speeds of 20Mph.

