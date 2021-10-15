Tesla Model Y's shipping schedule in the United States and the United Kingdom has been unveiled. Meanwhile, the Cybertruck details have been deleted from the website of the EV firm.

The delivery date in the United Kingdom unveils as it was launched in the online order configurator of the Elon Musk-led EV maker in the region, as per Tesmanian's report.

Meanwhile, Tesla bared the estimated delivery date of the Model Y in the United States in a new update in its online configurator, moving it to a much later schedule, according to the latest report of the Tesla North.

Tesla Model Y Shipping Schedule US

The changes in the delivery schedule of the Model Y in the United States now show a July 2022 shipping date for the entry-level variant of the said electric vehicle.

On the other hand, the Model Y Long Range is expected to ship much faster or in April 2022 to be exact.

It is worth noting that the new shipping schedule in the online order configurator of Tesla in the US is still subject to changes as they are mere delivery estimates only.

Tesla Model Y Shipping Schedule UK

On the flip side, the delivery schedule of the Tesla Model Y in the United Kingdom shows a vague estimate of "early 2022" or "mid-2022."

The Tesla Model Y Long Range is scheduled to ship in early-2022, while the Performance variant is expected to release in mid-2022.

The latest info from the Model Y SUV was released after Tesla launched its configurator website in the European country.

Tesla Model Y Dethrones Model 3 in China

The new delivery schedule of the Model Y in the two said regions comes after the Chinese Passenger Car association revealed that the vehicle is now the best-selling model of the EV giant in China.

What's more, the latest feat of the Model Y also outsells the Model 3 sedan, which only had 19,120 units sold, while the former garnered 33,033 sales in the Asian country, CleanTechnica reported.

Tesla Cybertruck Deleted?

On top of that, CleanTechnica also noticed that something notable is missing from the website of Tesla--the Cybertruck specs and price details.

The details of the odd-shaped electric pickup have been seen on the Tesla website for two years already.

The specs and price of the Cybertruck on the website revealed that the single-motor entry-level variant at $39,900 price tag, the mid-range model with dual-motor selling at $49,900, and the top-of-the-line options with a three-motor costing at a hefty $69,900.

However, all of these details silently vanished on the website of the EV maker. And Tesla has yet to provide any details about its latest move.

