Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are currently one of the most popular EV models of Elon Musk. However, it seems like many consumers of the giant automaker would be disappointed after it was confirmed that Tesla's official website changed its online configurator.



Here are the actual price changes for Tesla Model 3 variants:

Tesla Model 3 Performance: (Original price $56,990) New price is now $57,990

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (Original price $39,990) New Price is now $41,990

Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD: (No changes happened) $49,990

Based on the details above, the base or standard model of Tesla Model 3 had a jump price of exactly $2,000. On the other hand, its Performance version only had a $1,000 price increase.

Model 3 is not the only one affected by the sudden price hike of Tesla in the United States.

Tesla US Price Hike Also Affected Model Y

According to InsideEVs' latest report, Tesla also increased the prices of its Model Y variants. If you haven't visited the actual website yet, here are the new prices of the Tesla Model Y.

Tesla Model Y Performance: (Original Price $60,990) New price is now $61,990

Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual Motor: (Original Price $52,990) New price is now $54,990

As of the moment, Elon Musk hasn't confirmed if the sudden price changes are just temporary. On the other hand, no new features were added despite the sudden cost updates. But, the tech CEO shared why the prices of Model Y and Model 3 suddenly changed.

Why Tesla Increases Its Prices

Electrek reported that the reason behind the sudden price changes for Model Y and Model 3 is the current supply chain issues. Back in 2021, the giant EV maker's gross profit went down by 19% because of the SoC shortages.

Aside from these two models, Model X and Model S also faced some cost changes for the past few months. However, their sudden price increases are higher compared to Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

