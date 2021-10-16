KEF has been a proud pioneer of extraordinary sound quality for six decades, creating remarkable, award-winning speakers. Its continuous innovation and pursuit of excellence have earned the brand a justifiably devoted following of audiophiles, artists, and creatives.

THE KEF STORY

KEF is named after its original site - Kent Engineering and Foundry in Maidstone - where it continues to develop its bar-setting products today. Established in 1961 by Raymond Cooke OBE, the BBC engineer was propelled by a love of music and refusal to compromise. Since its inception, KEF has existed to fill rooms with music as it was made to be heard and to move souls with truly authentic soundscapes. Over the years, it has never lost sight of its British roots, uncompromising quality, or boundary-pushing innovations.

Always at the cutting edge of audio tech, KEF pioneered the early use of synthetic materials and was the first company to use computer simulation to measure and develop speaker performance, then created its disruptive Uni-Q, Uni-Core, and revolutionary Metamaterial Absorption technologies. The original high-fidelity speakers, architectural speakers, and subwoofers have evolved to include breakthrough wireless speakers, portable Bluetooth speakers, and headphones.

With a team of talented engineers and in-house designers who work together to maintain the brand's audio integrity, KEF has also partnered with the likes of Ross Lovegrove, Michael Young, Sir Terence Conran, Eric Chan, and Marcel Wanders to bring their unique perspectives to KEF's product design.

KEF TODAY & LOOKING AHEAD

Entering this next era, KEF wants to ensure that the future of high-fidelity is personal, giving more people access to an exceptional listening experience.

In this anniversary year, KEF will launch the most advanced products it has ever created - to be announced in the coming months - which will again push the boundaries of the listening experience, both at home and on the move.

KEF'S 60TH ANNIVERSARY

October 2021 begins KEF's 60th anniversary. For this special year, KEF has curated six playlists, selecting iconic British tracks that best represent each decade, which will be available to download and stream on Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music.

This October, there will also be the opportunity for three music fans to hear sound as their favorite artists intended, entering to win one of three set of prizes: Mu3 Earphones with a KEF Gift Bag, Q350 Bookshelf Speaker pair with a Kube 10b Subwoofer, or a LS50 Wireless II system with a KC62 Subwoofer. Entrants simply need to fill out a short form for a chance to enter.

Playlists and a competition entry can be found HERE.

LISTEN AND BELIEVE

KEF's ongoing mission is to deliver sound with as little intervention as possible, from treble to bass and everything in between. They believe that listeners should be able to close their eyes and immerse themselves in the sound so deeply that they are transported to the source in their minds. The KEF team combines their obsession with acoustic authenticity and innovative engineering to bring an unrivalled sound experience to generations.

KEF MILESTONES

1960s

The first KEF speaker, the three-way K1, incorporated the innovative use of synthetic materials which are thin but strong and enabled later speakers (such as Celeste) to be very compact in size

Celeste was created as the first ultra-compact two-way speaker system designed to give the true high-fidelity performance

KEF took on the exclusive manufacture of monitor loudspeakers for the BBC

By the end of the decade, KEF had established itself as a leading company in the audio industry with commercial and critical success for their loudspeaker systems and their drive units, which numerous companies around the world adopted into their own systems

1970s

KEF received the first prestigious Queen's Award for export achievement as the company became known beyond the United Kingdom

In 1973 KEF became the first loudspeaker manufacturer in the world to implement the use of computers in loudspeaker design and measurement in order to achieve the highest audio accuracy - its renowned Reference Series was born

As this new approach to loudspeaker development was refined, it led to the launch of one of the most radical and sophisticated loudspeakers ever made; the Reference Model 105 was created in 1977

1980s

KEF maintained its reputation for excellence with the highly-respected Reference Series through a series of unprecedented technical enhancements

In 1988 KEF designed and patented the world's first speaker driver that enlarged the optimum listening area, allowing everyone sitting at different spots in the room to experience the same natural, detailed sound - called Uni-Q

Uni-Q became the building block of KEF signature sound and sits at the heart of almost all its speakers today.

1990s

In 1994, KEF was one of the first companies to release a THX approved home theatre system - a revolutionary subwoofer/ satellite concept.

Founder Raymond Cooke OBE sadly passed away in 1995. However, he left the company with firm guiding principles encapsulated in his core values of 'Quality, Honesty, Dedication and Innovation'

2000s

KEF steadily developed the use of advanced acoustical, magnetic and mechanical modelling techniques in speaker designs, allowing a huge leap in acoustic accuracy not previously achieved by other methods

The most remarkable loudspeaker to date, Muon, was launched in 2007. A collaboration with leading industrial designer Ross Lovegrove, Muon was a triumph of form marrying function, containing acoustic breakthroughs from the KEF engineering team

The patented Tangerine Waveguide - which remains an iconic design of Uni-Q driver - was created to deliver an even cleaner, smoother sound

2010s

Given free reign to create the ultimate loudspeaker without design or cost limitations, the BLADE was launched in 2011 - its precision is unprecedented

To celebrate KEF's 50th anniversary, a new classic LS50 was born with numerous technological breakthroughs, bringing the original studio monitor concept to the living room, enabling everyone to experience great sound at home

In 2017, KEF introduced the first generation of LS50 Wireless - a complete, fully active music system, making high-fidelity sound digital.

A decade of unprecedented innovation, KEF introduced a number of wireless products, including the EGG wireless speakers, MUO portable speakers, M Series headphones, and collaboration with Porsche Design, including Gravity One portable speakers, Motion One earphones and Space One wireless headphones

2020s

Committed to 'sound before all else', KEF introduced the ground-breaking use of Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT) in speaker design which is created to eliminate 99% of unwanted sound

MAT has allowed KEF to design a new range of revolutionary products, including the LS50 Meta and LS50 Wireless II, which delivers an unrivaled purity of sound

The introduction of Uni-Core technology on the KC62 subwoofer in 2021 has created a new take on subwoofer design by reducing speaker cabinet size by over a third

