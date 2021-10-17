(Photo : Screenshot from Dota 2's official YouTube Livestream ) 'Dota 2' TI10 New Champion is Now Team Spirit! Winning Against PSG.LGD in an Amazing Best-of-5 Series Game

"Dota 2" T10 is pretty crazy after the international esports tournament crowned a very unexpected winner on its final day.

The new champion of The International 10 is now Team Spirit. Since Team Spirit is one of the least favorite "Dota 2" groups, many critics, including the announcers of the massive esports event, called the championship the "Cinderella Story."

Gg @Team__Spirit .. simply mind blowing. Can’t help feeling very sad for @PSGeSports and it’s amazing squad and coach. DotA is as beautiful as it is ruthless. Long live DotA 😙🥳 — Ceb (@Ceb) October 17, 2021

The current winning team started TI10 mostly in the lower brackets. However, on the last days of "Dota 2" The International 10, they were able to eliminate OG, one of the reigning champions and other favorite teams.

Team Spirit are the Grand Champions of The International 10. Congratulations. They take home $18 Million Dollars. The Aegis of Champions returns to Eastern Europe after a decade. #TI10 #Dota2 pic.twitter.com/kGo0MUYI3z — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) October 17, 2021

"Gg @Team__Spirit.. simply mind-blowing. Can't help feeling very sad for @PSGeSports and it's amazing squad and coach. DotA is as beautiful as it is ruthless. Long live DotA," said Ceb, one of the main players of OG.

'Dota 2' TI10 Champion is Now Team Spirit

Before the grand finals started, many "Dota 2" fans thought that Team Secret would win The International 10.

However, Team Spirit dominated the rising team in a 2-1 upset in the lower bracket finals.

On the other hand, they also showed their dominance in their matchup against PSG.LGD after winning two consecutive games in the best-of-5 game series. Thanks to their Magnus pick, they were able to secure easy kills and made huge money gaps in the early matches.

But, on the third game, PSG.LGD surprised them with great counter picks, including Thinker, allowing them to steal the game 3. This also happened on game 4, making The International 10 unpredictable.

However, Team Spirit banned Undying, which is one of the picks of PSG.LGD in their winning matches gave them great vision advantages and crucial kills.

They still trusted their Magnus pick and added Terror Blade in their lineup, allowing them to make counter plays and quickly destroy turrets.

With their strategy, they were able to make their "Cinderella's Story" a reality.

Other Details of 'Dota 2' TI10

The total prize pool of "Dota 2" TI10 is more than $40 million. Since Team Spirit is the new best team in the popular strategy game event, the group was able to receive a whopping $18,208,300 cash prize.

Team Spirit clearly deserves this reward since it was able to take down OG, Fnatic, Invictus Gaming, PSG.LGD, and Team Secret. In the last part of their interview, members said that they'd try to defend their title at the next The International tournament.

